EVELETH—The Curl Mesabi Classic returns to Eveleth for its 20th year starting today with team’s from all across the globe converging on the Iron Range for a stop on the World Curling Tour.
The cashspiel is set to have a $40,000 prize purse split between the men’s and women’s events. Twenty teams are set to compete on each side, with team’s coming in from across the country, six provinces in Canada and even a team from South Korea.
In addition, the top finishing men’s and women’s team will each earn a berth in the US National Championships slated for February in Denver.
The action gets underway Thursday night with a pair of draws beginning at 8 p.m. Regular pool play will run through Saturday with championship play set for Sunday.
Event coordinator Phill Drobnick says Curl Mesabi Classic returns as one of the premier stops on the World Curling Tour.
“It’s a great event,” Drobnick says. “This is the top US World Curling Tour event and it has been for the last 15 years. We attract top teams from around the world and we’re always excited to host them up on the Iron Range.”
Keeping the event going for two decades, Drobnick says the fantastic support from the community as well as club members at Curl Mesabi have helped keep the event going.
“We’re excited that we’ve been able to have that longevity and continue to put together a great event year in and year out. The club members really come together to support this event and all of our volunteers do what they can to make all the participants feel welcome.”
Returning to the event for the first time since 2018 is former Minnesota Viking Jared Allen. Drobnick says the chance to bring the Vikings legend back to the Iron Range to compete is an exciting one for players and curling fans alike.
“He’s put a big emphasis on curling for himself and his squad. He has 2010 Olympian Jason Smith on his team and he’s really going hard this year. They have a focus on the ‘26 Olympics so we’re excited to host him and see the improvements he’s made since the last time he was up here.”
A relative newcomer to the sport the last time Allen participated in the event, Drobnick says Allen has embraced the curling world and isn’t taking the scene lightly.
“He’s got some serious players to play with him and had them all moved to Nashville where they have a club with ice to train on every day. He’s really going all in. I know the Iron Range really enjoys and are big fans of him so hopefully people can come out and support him and the rest of our curlers again.”
Drobnick says the event is free of charge to attend while the bar and restaurant at the club will be open for business. Allen’s first match is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Headlining the event on the women’s side is Tabitha Peterson’s team, who most recently represented the United States at the Beijing Olympics. For the men’s side, Korey Dropkin’s team out of Duluth is set to attend with Drobnick saying the two squads are women’s and men’s favorites, respectively, to win it all. Dropkin’s team will have to contend with St. Paul’s Rich Ruohonen, whose team won the event in 2021.
Looking back at 20 years hosting the event, Drobnick says the conditions for what makes a great curling event can always be found at Curl Mesabi.
“The event has a great reputation. We put out a great prize purse that athletes are able to compete for. We have great ice conditions for people to play on. Those are things teams are looking for when they’re choosing an event. They want to play on good ice and for good money but they also want to really enjoy the location they’re going to.”
With a winter storm currently blasting the state of Minnesota, Drobnick says weather is a concern but he hopes teams will be able to make it in without a hitch.
“The weather is playing a factor just because we want to be able to make sure we can get people up here safely. We’re hoping all the athletes can fly in and get here and we don’t have to worry about any cancellations.”
A full schedule for the event can be found on curlingzone.com with a link to the Curl Mesabi Classic being found on the left sidebar.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.