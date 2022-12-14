EVELETH—The Curl Mesabi Classic returns to Eveleth for its 20th year starting today with team’s from all across the globe converging on the Iron Range for a stop on the World Curling Tour.

The cashspiel is set to have a $40,000 prize purse split between the men’s and women’s events. Twenty teams are set to compete on each side, with team’s coming in from across the country, six provinces in Canada and even a team from South Korea.

