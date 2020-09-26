EVELETH -- There will be curling this season at Curl Mesabi in Eveleth after a more than six month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Board (of Directors) unanimously voted to put ice in this year and to have curling. So we’re really excited about it,’’ said Phill Drobnick of Curl Mesabi.
The decision came Thursday night after results of a survey of Curl Mesabi’s 300 members were tabulated.
“We had a great response (75 percent) from our membership. A very strong majority of the membership wanted to come back and play. We were very excited to learn that.’’
While curling will be back, member safety will be the top priority considering the club had to close two weeks early on March 15 due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic
“The board is excited to move forward with the season. We know there’s going to be a number of things that are going to happen and the board is committed to following all of the safety precautions and COVID-19 policies and procedures that are put forth by the state.’’
Last March, “we were disappointed to have to shut it down, but we knew at that point … it was the right thing to do.’’
Drobnick believes Curl Mesabi is now in a position to be able to ensure that our club members can participate safely by following all the guidelines.
The later start is somewhat fortunate, he said, because the Chaska and Blaine curling clubs are already in full swing with their fall seasons. Considering that, Curl Mesabi can use the protocols they have already been following at the Eveleth facility. Curl Mesabi is now on schedule to open toward the middle to end of November.
The next step for Curl Mesabi is to form a Safety Committee to take a look at safety guidelines and come up with policies and procedures for the club.
“Hopefully we can put together a product that allows everybody to come and play and have a safe place to get some enjoyment. It’s been a long seven months. It’s been very, very tough, but safety is obviously the biggest thing we want to relay is that the safety of our members is our No. 1 priority. We’re going to ensure that everybody that comes to our club is safe.’’
As far as what precautions specific to curling can be taken, “we’re looking at all options at this point’’ as to “what our ice arena will look like.’’
As far as serving the club members, “we’ll continue to have food and beverage and follow all of the state guidelines for food and beverage.’’ Drobnick believes the club is in a fortunate situation because the club has a large upstairs. Serving at 25 or 50% capacity, Curl Mesabi can still service its members safely and socially distance its tables -- just like any other bar and restaurant is able to, he said.
Asked if the surveys show the curlers are ready to get back to the sport, Drobnick said, “I think they are. That was the overwhelming response. It would be nice to get back and see some people and participate in an activity.
“Some sports are starting to get back to competition at some level. We’re happy to be able to do that as well.’’
Drobnick added that the members can stay tuned for more details on the actual opening date and what the COVID-19 policies and procedures will be at curlmesabi.com. The plan is to have everything finalized by mid October. Registration would open after that.
In addition, a fall general membership meeting is set for Nov. 4.
