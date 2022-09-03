Editors note: The round of 16 wasn’t completed with this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.
HIBBING — There’s an infusion of youth at the Northwest Invite, and they’re taking the tournament by storm.
A number of golfers, including Cory Witherow, Kasen Anderson, AJ Kasner and Joe Carothers, among others all won their first-round matches Saturday at the 95th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational at the Mesaba Country Club.
They have now advanced into the round of 16, which will be whittled down to eight for Sunday’s quarterfinals.
Witherow, who is from Woodbury and is the reigning State Class A champion, likes the new injection of youth even though he’s in his first Northwest Invite.
“It’s kind of the underdog a little bit because nobody knows who you are,” Witherow said. “We can compete with the older guys, and scare them off. We have to play our own game.”
Witherow defeated Chris Varner 5-and-4 in his round-of-32 match. He said the summer has gone well.
“In the junior championship, I missed the Nationals by one in a playoff,” Witherow said. “The state championship was good. The nerves were surreal on the last hole, but I got the job done.”
In his match against Varner, Witherow tied the first hole, then he won four-straight holes. The match ended on the 13th hole.
“I missed some putts out there, but I was satisfied with it,” said Witherow, who qualified with a 72. “My game is pretty good. My ball striking is good. I have to hit the fairways here, and I should be good.”
Witherow won’t change anything. He’s a precise golfer, keeping track and yardages, and knowing exactly where to hit the ball.
“Strategically out there, you don’t need to the hit the ball far,” Witherow said. “You just have to hit it in the fairway. You need a good number in, and execute from it. It’s picking a point and being exact.
“That’s always been a factor this year, aiming for a target and hitting it. If you miss it, it’s not that big of a miss.”
Anderson won his match over Jake Riihinen after 11 holes. He was 6-under-par at the time. He was on fire.
“It’s not an everyday thing, but I’ve had a few of those rounds this year,” Anderson said. “It’s not uncomfortable for me to be in that position. I was on a heater in the morning, making a lot of putts, and holing out for eagle on No. 1.
“I had a fun first 11 holes.”
Anderson’s family has been playing in the Northwest for a lot of years. The last time was here was 2017.
“I came up with them my last three years of high school,” Anderson said. “I haven’t been here since 2017. I’m excited to be back and play after being gone to college for a few years.
“There’s a lot of younger guys this year, more than in year’s past when I was playing.”
Anderson actually knows Witherow.
“We played in high school together, but I haven’t seen him or played in a tournament with him in four years,” Anderson said. “It was cool to see that.”
Anderson was taking on Aaron Jamnick in the round-of-16.
He’s well aware that being 6-under-par probably won’t happen again.
“What I’ve learned the past few years in playing golf is that every day is different,” Anderson said. “Friday, I was hitting draws. Saturday, I was hitting fades. You play with what you’ve got.
“I’ll play with what I’ve got, and see how it goes. I need to keep it steady.”
Kasner is playing in his first Northwest. He beat Shay Rabbers in the first round. He likes the fact that there’s a lot of younger golfers in the tournament.
“It’s great,” Kasner said. “A lot of young guys have a lot of power these days, so it helps out. You see a lot of guys come to play, and they do a good job. There’s a lot of guys who have a lot of talent that are young.”
“We’re showing that there’s a new generation coming up. We’ve got some good skills coming up.”
Even though he won, Kasner said it was somewhat of a struggle.
“I had a shaky start, but I settled in on the back nine, found a groove, started making some putts and I had some good drives,” Kasner said. “I got off to a slow start, but I finished it out.”
Kasner took on Witherow in his second match.
“He’s a good player,” Kasner said. “In the first round, we were neck-and-neck the whole time. I’ll have to hit fairways and make some putts. I’m a competitor, so I will come out and play.”
The player with the most experience is Carothers, who is playing in his fourth Northwest.
He didn’t make championship flight his first year here, but he has since been in the main event the past three seasons.
His father, Dave, is a three-time winner, which is helpful in some respects.
“He’s caddied for me a couple of times, helped me read some putts and told me where to hit it in practice rounds,” Carothers said. “He helps me with my swing when I’m struggling.”
Carothers defeated John Saccoman in the first round, so he was set to take on Ryan Riihinen in his second match.
“I played OK,” Carothers said about his first-roune match. “I didn’t hit it great, but I managed my way around. It was good enough to win. I had to play better against Ryan. “We both struggled a little bit, so I’m guessing we’ll both hit it better playing against each other. We play similar games, so it will be fun playing against him. It’s going to be a good challenge.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.