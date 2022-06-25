HIBBING — Tom Burdick has been involved with professional wrestling for 20 years, putting on show after show to entertain the sports adoring fans.
Well, Burdick is at it again as he is promoting Wrestling Gone Wild Mayhem in Keewatin, which will be held Saturday, July 2, on the main street of Keewatin.
The bell time is 2 p.m., with even big matches on the card, including a Battle Royal at the end of the card.
Wrestling is Burdick’s passion, and he has put together a topnotch event.
“I love it,” Burdick said. “This is the most electrifying card I’ve put together. It’s been a tough couple of years, but I have some new talent, with some guys going to the AWA in the next few months.
“We’ve had some young kids get into it. I wish I was younger to be in there. It’s a fantastic, electrifying card.”
Topping off the card will be Man Pretty Greg Hurtz going up against Wes Mathews of Edina.
That will be followed by Zakk Neo of Albert Lea against Ying, who is out of Minneapolis.
In a three-way dance, Burdick has The Ram Master Rampage Santana out of Ontario, Canada, Stonehenge from the Stone Zone, and The System out of Virginia, Minn.
The three of them will be put into the ring at the same time, and the winner will get the opportunity to wrestle for the WGW World Heavyweight title.
Following that match, the semi-main event will be a battle between Rad Lightning of Hollywood, Calif., who will be accompanied by Cocky Tommy 2 Tone, going against the Angry Dragon, who is from the Black Rock Depths.
There will be an intermission after that match, with raffles and prizes for the kids who attend the event.
Tickets will be available for the raffle. The cost is $2 for one ticket and three tickets for $5.
“There’s going to be prizes, fantastic prizes for the kids this year,” Burdick said. “We have an amazing WGW merchandising table with autographed memorabilia and collectible things.”
Following the intermission, the main event will feature the WGW Heavyweight champion The Bulldog Sammy Savard from Roseau, Minn., against the winner of the Three-Way Dance.
Savard has held that title for the past four years.
“He’s been in the business for over 21 years,” Burdick said. “He was trained by one of the greats. He’s been all over the world. He’s been around. He has good charisma, and he’s smart in the ring.
“When he gets into trouble, he knows how to cover that up. He knows what to do.”
Savard will also be accompanied by Cocky Tommy 2 Tone, who might even make an appearance in the ring, according to Burdick.
“There’s a rumor that Cocky Tommy 2 Tone will get back into the ring,” Burdick said.
To cap off the night, there will be an over-the-top-rope Battle Royal
Burdick said there will be some AWA Legends present at the event, but they’re not wrestling on the card.
Following the card, there will be a street dance and fireworks display.
Burdick knows he can’t put these shows together without a lot of help.
“I want to thank Dan Kelly for having us there for over 10 years,” Burdick said. “I would also like to thank my staff and everyone who is helping out for the event. I also need to thank my bodyguards, Big Rob, Diamond Damon, Mr. Mayhem and Danny Basher, along with my referees, Oliver Williams and Shawn Livingston.”
WGW will also be at the St. Louis County Fair on Aug. 5, beginning at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.