HIBBING — Tom Burdick has a passion for putting on wrestling cards, but that had been put on hold by COVID-19 over the past year-and-a-half.

Burdick, who is the owner and promoter of Wrestling Gone Wild, will finally get the chance to put on a card when “Devastation” hits the streets of Keewatin on Friday, with a bell time of 4 p.m.

Burdick (aka Cocky Tommy 2-Tone) has put together a card of six matches, including four title matches, in his return to the ring.

“I’m going to love it,” Burdick said. “This is going to be awesome. I have a ton of people involved. We do it for the kids. I hope there’s a good turnout. We’re thrilled to be getting back into the ring and to be cocky.”

Appearing on the card will be 6-foot-4-inch Jason Studd of southern Minnesota; WGW Cruiserweight champion Zakk Neo; Angry Dragon of Ocean Pacific; Mighty Norse Tyr, the 7-footer from Norway; Pink Nation; Greg Hurtz; and Brawler.

Also on the card will be WGW Heavyweight champion Bulldog Sammy Savard; Animal Sam from North Carolina; a WGW women’s title match between Crazy Daisy and Rainbow; Daredevil Derek Fury; and Superstar Josh Alexander.

“It should be six exciting matches,” Burdick said. “We have the four title matches in the cruiserweight, heavyweight, a tag team and the women’s WGW title match. I’m thrilled to be there.

“We have prizes and everything.”

Aside from the wrestling, there will be raffles, with tickets costing $2 for one, or $5 for three. Those drawings will be held during the intermission. There will be prizes for the kids, too.

Following the action, the band “Shirts and Skins” will begin playing at 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. There will be a fireworks show in between sets.

It’s an outdoor event, and the admission is free.

“The wrestlers and I are thrilled to be here,” Burdick said. “Not being able to put cards on was depressing, and not fun at all. This is my passion and hobby. I love it. After 1 ½ years off, they (the wrestlers) will be thrilled to be there. I’m happy to do it.”

