wgw

HIBBING — After a successful card in Keewatin, Wrestling Gone Wild promoter Tom Burdick is at it again.

Burdick has put together a six-event card, which will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, at the St. Louis County Fair in Chisholm, with a 7 p.m. bell time near the horse barns.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments