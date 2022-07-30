HIBBING — After a successful card in Keewatin, Wrestling Gone Wild promoter Tom Burdick is at it again.
Burdick has put together a six-event card, which will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, at the St. Louis County Fair in Chisholm, with a 7 p.m. bell time near the horse barns.
Burdick said it’s going to be one heck of a show.
“It’s going to be an explosive night of action,” Burdick said. “Cocky Tommy 2 Tone will be doing his thing out there. I’m excited for this one. We have two wrestlers from South Dakota that are good, young talent.
“They’re upcoming stars.”
Starting the card off will be The Brauler vs. The Patriot Sensation Furious Freeberg Fred Freedom, who stands 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs in at 300 pounds.
Next up will be Every Woman’s Greatest Dream Matthias vs. Bullet Bronson, who are the two wrestlers from South Dakota.
The third match will feature Rad Lightning of Hollywood, Calif., vs. the former WGW champion Bulldog Sammy Savard.
Match No. 4 will consist of Stonehenge from the Stone Zone vs. The Sensational Nick Pride from Osseo, Minn.
In the main event, the current WGW champion, The Ram Master Rampage Santana will be defending his belt against The System, who is managed by Cocky Tommy 2 Tone.
If time permits, there will be an over-the-top-rope Battle Royal to close out the card.
“It’s going to be great,” Burdick said. “If you’re a wrestling fan that hasn’t seen wrestling up close, it’s going to be an explosion. We have kids that are going to be up-and-coming stars.”
As a matter of fact, the Ram Master Rampage Santana has a tryout coming up with the WWE in the coming weeks.
As usual, there will be WGW collector’s merchandise sold at the event.
In addition, Abe Delrio and Joe Sturges from the Bigfoot Minnesota Research team in Finding Bigfoot on the Discovery Channel will be at a table to sign autographs.
Burdick also said that Mr. Incredible will be there to sign autographs or give photo opportunities.
“It’s a family-friendly event with a lot of surprises that night,” Burdick said.
Admission to the wrestling event is free after the purchase of fair admission.
“Be there early to get a good seat,” Burdick said. “I’m pumped and excited. It’s going to be fun, explosive action.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.