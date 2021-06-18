VIRGINIA — Post 239 scored five in the second and eight in the third Friday night as they opened the Land of the Loon American Legion Tournament with a 14-4, five-inning win over Lakeville South.
Virginia had good defense, good pitching and timely hitting, but they took advantage of numerous walks and wild pitches in the third as they basically put the game out of reach with an early 13-3 lead.
Head coach Tom Norman was pleased with what he saw.
“It’s always good when a pitcher goes the distance. It helps us since we’re low on numbers and it saves our arms. That was nice to see. He threw strikes. They hit the ball well, but we made the plays when we needed to.’’
Starter Tommy Nemanich helped Virginia move to 3-0 as he allowed four earned runs on seven hits, fanned five Cougars, walked two and hit one batter.
After a scoreless first inning, Post 239 got the scoring started in the bottom of the second after a single from Nemanich. Daniel Moore then drew a walk before Dylan Hedley singled to left. John Kendall then stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and was hit by a pitch from starter Luke Drexler that made it 1-0 for the home team. A bases-loaded walk to Ryan Hujanen made it 2-0. Hedley later scored from third and Landin McCarty hit an RBI groundout that extended the lead to 4-0. Virginia later made it 5-0 on a base knock from Mason Carlson.
Lakeville South pulled to within two runs in the top of the third after Drexler reached on a wild pitch and Sam Norsted hit a two-run blast over the left field fence to make it 5-2. Nate Costa followed that up with a double down the left field line and Caleb Goodman brought him home with an RBI single down the third base line to make it 5-3.
The Cougars could have made it even closer, but Hujanen made a diving grab at second base to close out the third.
The bottom of the third was all Virginia as they forced Lakeville to use three pitchers as they scored eight times.
Moore started things off with a single before two wild pitches, two walks and a hit by pitch had the Cougars changing pitchers as they were down 6-3.
After another wild pitch made it 7-3, Cole Schaefer ripped a double to the left center field gap, which scored two and gave Post 239 a 9-3 advantage. Another run scored on McCarty’s RBI groundout, which forced another pitching change.
Two more Virginia runs would score on wild pitches, though before Moore stepped to the plate again in the inning to make it 13-3 after three with an RBI single.
“We took advantage of their walks and stuff. We hit the ball decent at times, but I know we can hit the ball better,’’ Norman said. “If we get free bases. … we take them.’’
Lakeville got one back in the fourth as they strung three seeing-eye singles together to make it 13-4.
Virginia answered back in the home half of the frame with a ground single from Schaefer, who eventually made his way to third base. From there he was able to score on the 10th Lakeville wild pitch of the contest to make it 14-4.
In the fifth, one Lakeville batter reached after being hit by a pitch, but the next three batters went down in order to preserve the five-inning win.
“They’re a good team. … They hit the ball well. I feel like they struggled in pitching today,’’ Norman added. “That scoreboard doesn’t tell the story about that team.’
The Virginia defense was a big key to the win, as well, according to the coach.
“Our defense stepped up when we needed to. Center fielder Cole (Schaefer) tracked down a couple hard hit balls. That was nice to see. It was just nice to see everybody knock it down and not see the ball get through.’’
Post 239 was led by Moore with two hits and one RBI, Schaefer with a two RBI double and Carlson with a hit and one RBI.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Virginia (3-0) takes on International Falls, a team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year.
“They’ve always been a decent ball club. I know they’re going to give us their best shot so we have to be ready.’’
Other games in the tournament are as follows:
— Saturday: West Duluth vs. International Falls at 1 p.m.; Lakeville South vs. West Duluth at 4 p.m.
— Sunday: Lakeville South vs. International Falls at 10 a.m.; West Duluth vs. Virginia at 12:30 p.m.
