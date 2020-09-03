HIBBING — Being somewhat of a lifer in the Super Stocks, Derek Vesel didn’t think he’d ever leave that WISSOTA dirt-track class.
Three years ago, Vesel, who is from Hibbing, made an uncharacteristic jump into Late Models, and the results speak for themselves.
Vesel was named Rookie of the Year at both Hibbing and Grand Rapids, then he took that a step forward during his sophomore season.
Vesel won track championships at the Hibbing Raceway and Grand Rapids Speedway, then this season, Vesel repeated as track champion in Hibbing.
He’ll try to carry that success into the Labor Day Shootout, which begins today at the Hibbing Raceway.
In no way did Vesel think this would happen after he made the jump into Late Models.
“I never expected it to go like this,” Vesel said. “I thought I was a lifer in Super Stocks. I had spent 20 years in that class, but when this opportunity came up, I thought it would be fun to do. I had success right from the start. It progressed faster than I expected it to.
“I never imagined I’d be able to get one, let alone a second on in my third season, especially racing against guys like Jay Kintner (his cousin) and Kyle Peterlin. They’re all accomplished drivers that have won many track titles. To be able to compete with them, let alone win championships two years in a row, is a good feeling.
Part of that success can be attributed to Vesel’s father, Steve, who was a veteran Late-Model driver.
“He knows a lot of things about racing that helps, and he does a lot of work on this car for me,” Vesel said.
The other reason — Vesel was set up in a car that had plenty of success in the past.
Harry Hanson was leaving the Late-Model class to delve into sprint cars.
“He was selling his Late-Model stuff, and I was talking to him one night,” Vesel said. “I thought that there was such a good history on the car that it was a good chance to get into good car at a reasonable price.
“The car was only two-years old. Harry drove it for two years, and he won track championships in it. The only year it didn’t win a points title was when I was a rookie.”
Vesel may be a longtime driver, but when he switched gears, so to speak, it took him a while to get the hang of the car.
“It was mostly the speed and acceleration,” he said. “It has a lot more horsepower. The tires grab hold of the track better, and things happen fast.”
That didn’t stop Vesel from That first night out, I finished second in the feature. That blew my mind. I was hoping for a top 10, maybe, but by about my fourth or fifth night out, I won a feature with it.”
Vesel was used to racing against some talented drivers in Super Stocks, but now, he was competing against drivers he loved to watch as a kid.
“It was kind of intimidating lining up against Jimmy Mars, Pat Doar and Darrell Nelson,” Vesel said. “Those were the guys when I was a little kid watching them. They were great drivers. It was fun to compete with them.”
It was fun just to be able to compete considering COVID-19 took over the news in 2020.
Vesel wasn’t even sure there would be a season this year.
“When I first started working on the car and putting it together, there was no guarantee of having a season,” Vesel said. “I got it assembled and lettered before we knew we would be racing.
“When Wisconsin opened up for racing, we went to Superior, Rice Lake and Cedar Lake.”
It was a relief when Hibbing opened up at the end of June.
He already had some seat time under him, which helped when the raceway officially opened the season.
“By the time the tracks opened in Minnesota, I had a month of racing in,” Vesel said. “I was able to knock some of the cobwebs off, while some of the other guys were getting out for the first time.
According to Vesel, the schedule does slow down during the second half of the season. Hibbing had the Fourth of July off, then there was a week off for the USA Nationals.
Hibbing didn’t race on Aug. 29, to get ready for the Labor Day Shootout.
Vesel has used that time to prepare his car for the Labor Day Shootout.
Last year, Vesel finished second on the first day of the event.
“Other than that, it’s been hit-and-miss,” he said. “We had a couple of DNF’s. That second-place finish is about the only good finish in this event.
Even so, Vesel loves the month of September and the opportunities it provides to drive.
Last year, he was second in Jamestown, N.D., and he was third at the Red Clay Classic in Ashland.
“They weren’t wins, but they were big pay days against good competition,” Vesel said. “That was the highlight of the year.”
