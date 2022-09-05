golf1

Rick Stark watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during his Super Senior title match with Greg Blackwood at the 95th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational Golf Tournament Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — Richard Stark took a 2-up lead after two holes, then held on for a 3-2 victory over Greg Blackwood for the Super Senior title at the 95th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.

It was the first time Stark has won a major event at his hometown club.

