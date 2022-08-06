solkela

Steve Solkela competes at the Longyear Lake 5K while playing his sccordion the whole way through the race. His videography follows closely behind as Solkela was trying to set a new Guinness Book of World Records with his achievement.

 Gary Giombetti

CHISHOLM — As a musician, Steve Solkela likes to perform in front of large audiences.

He had, perhaps his biggest stage Saturday at the Longyear Lake 5K.

