HIBBING — Jeff Shapiro had never won a title at the Mesaba Country Club, but now he can put one in the bank
Shapiro beat Tom Gornick 1-up to win the Super-Senior title at the Mesaba Men’s Club championships held Sunday during the 100th anniversary of the event.
It was a match that went right down to the wire.
“Considering I’ve played out here for 60 years, it’s cool,” Shapiro said. “It was a good match. I was up early, then it was back-and-forth. I won seven. He won eight, then I hit a great rescue club on my second shot on nine to 15-feet, looking at an eagle putt.
“He was over by the pop machine, so that was huge.”
Shapiro had a 2-up lead at one point in the nine-hole match, which was concerning for Gornick, but he did get the match all-square after eight holes.
“He went up early, winning one and two, and in a nine-hole match, it’s a scary thing,” Gornick said. “I won eight to even it, so I had a good chance. I had to make something happen.
“I was sitting good, but I needed to make a good swing. I had a good time.”
That good swing was on the ninth hole, but that turned out to be Gornick’s undoing.
Shapiro hit his drive, then took a rescue club out and put the ball 15-feet from the hole on the par 5 for an eagle putt.
Gornick wasn’t as fortunate.
“I pulled one over to the pop machine (by the tee box on No. 10),” Gornick said. “I’ve never been there, ever, unless I’ve bought some pop or something.
“Jeff was on the green in two, putting for an eagle. I tried to do my best.”
As it turned out, Shapiro didn’t have to putt as Gornick conceded the hole to his fellow competitor.
Shapiro credited his ability to stay consistent throughout the entire weekend for his success in the tournament.
“I got up there and swung,” Shapiro said. “My problem is overthinking, like all of us. You get up there and swing, and hope it goes somewhere toward the hole. The ball gets in the way of the club, and everything worked out, this time.
“All you can do is worry about that next shot. All I tried to do was make that next shot. It worked. I played well all weekend. It was great.”
On his way to the finals, Shapiro beat Larry Johnson and Phil VonderHaar. Gornick beat Bob Bolf and Terry Bussey.
