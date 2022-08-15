golf2

Jeff Shapiro watches his second shot on the third hole during his Super Senior title match against Tom Gornick at the Mesaba Country Club Sunday.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — Jeff Shapiro had never won a title at the Mesaba Country Club, but now he can put one in the bank

Shapiro beat Tom Gornick 1-up to win the Super-Senior title at the Mesaba Men’s Club championships held Sunday during the 100th anniversary of the event.

