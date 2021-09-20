HIBBING — The two man team consisting of Dave Cornell and Todd Scaia combined efforts to capture the 2021 Fall Classic Two-Person Scramble, which was held at the Mesaba Country Club this past weekend.
Cornell and Scaia shot a first round score of 64 on Saturday, which was good enough to put them in a first place tie with the team of Ryan and Eric Riihinen heading into Sunday's second round action.
Cornell and Scaia overcame very tough conditions on Sunday to once again shoot the low score on the day.
They managed to record a 61 on a day that had gusts of wind reaching over 20 mph and greens that were running lightning fast.
Their two-day score of 125 was five shots better than the runner-up team of Jeff Thune and Chris Rengstorf, who finished with a solid 64 on Sunday.
The first round co-leaders, the Riihinen brothers, finished in third place with a two-day score of 131.
In the senior division it was the team of Steve LaFeniere and Randy Siemers who shot back-to-back rounds of 66 to claim the top honors.
The runner-ups in the senior division was the brother team consisting of Larry and Robert Valentini.
The Valentini’s Sunday score of 65 was the senior low round of the day, which pulled them within two shots of the winners.
The tournament also featured a pair of hole in ones.
Greg Violette aced the 144-yard par 3 15th hole on Saturday using a 7 iron to record his second career ace.
Not to be outdone Brian Landborg, from Eveleth, aced the 145-yard par 3 seventh on Sunday.
Other flight winners were as follows:
First flight — Pat Iozzo and Ryan Hanegmon 136; Second flight — (tie) Bill Heisel and Vinny Muccio, Mark Perunovich and Mike Day 138; Third flight — Greg Helstrom and Jeff Benson 141; Fourth flight — Casey Trenberth and Marcus Bugliosi 143; Fifth flight — Mark Swader and Greg Brock 144; Sixth flight — Jeff Gornick and Travis King 148; Seventh flight — Mike Eals and Mitch Dincau 147; Eighth flight — Andy Kolden and Joe Kanipes 149; Ninth flight — James Breeden and Derek Peterlin 153; 10th flight — (tie) Carrie Kern and Mark Hattam, John Miller and Ron Wiilainen 73.
