HIBBING — After winning his fourth Last Chance Bonspiel in 2019, Shawn Rojeski was looking forward to defending his title in 2020.
Rojeski, along with his team of Alex Fenson, Mark Fenner and Joe Polo, were primed to do that, but there was only one competitor tough enough to beat them — COVID-19.
The pandemic shut down the Hibbing Curling Club in 2020, canceling the longtime bonspiel, and it wasn’t much better in 2021 when the Last Chance was canceled again.
Rojeski was still waiting for his chance to defend that title, and three years later, he gets that opportunity when the 66th annual Last Chance International Bonspiel begins today at the curling club and Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The spiel was less than a month away in 2020 before the pandemic shut it down.
“It was tough,” Rojeski said. “With COVID, the season ended abruptly for everybody. Getting to the Last Chance is the culmination of the season when you’re done on the competitive side, at least for me now. We were looking forward to it.
“We had the same team penciled in to go for it, then to get it canceled literally two weeks before, it was a bit of a bummer. We talked about looking forward to it (in 2021), but the whole season was canceled.”
Still, Rojeski was holding out hope that the 2020 edition was going to go on on planned.
“When it first shut down that first year, everybody thought, ‘OK, we’re in shut-down mode for a couple of weeks,’” Rojeski said. “That was the rumor, a couple of weeks or so. Everybody thought, ‘A couple of weeks, that’s going to be terrible.’ Now, we’re almost two years into it talking about the same stuff.
“Obviously, we’re back to a little bit more normal now. Again,when you look forward to it for so long, then to have it canceled, it’s a letdown for sure.”
During the curling hiatus, Rojeski never picked up a rock.
“Last year, I didn’t throw a rock at all,” Rojeski said. “When we got back here at the beginning of December, it was off the ice for almost 18 months. Your body tells you that. It’s different.”
When the season started in December of 2021, how much rust did Rojeski have to lose?
“I don’t want to say that it’s quite as easy as riding a bicycle, but, in general, it was similar to that,” Rojeski said. “It took five or six set practice sessions to get fairly comfortable.
“After that, it was pretty much like any beginning of the season, it’s repetition.”
The bonspiel means more to Rojeski than just the curling. He missed everything about the Last Chance.
The atmosphere of the event is a big draw.
“The arena ice brings it all together,” Rojeski said. “If it was just in the club it would be just another bonspiel to everybody. When you’re in front of live people like that, with no glass dividers, it brings a different aspect to the event.
“A lot of the teams that you see playing throughout the year, and even though I’ve played in only three or four events this year, you run into a handful of people that talk about it and we can say, ‘Yes, we’re going to have it.’ They get excited that it's back after a two-year vacation.”
The only difference for Rojeski this season is he won’t be playing with Fenner, Fenson and Polo. They will be in Las Vegas playing in the World Championships.
Rojeski will team with his cousin, Jeff Isaacson, and John Scott. His fourth player hadn’t been determined yet.
That doesn’t seem to matter to Rojeski, who has won it with four different teams.
He’s just glad the bonspiel is back, but the novelty of being defending champs has worn off over time.
“That’s gone,” Rojeski said. “Coming in with a different team puts a completely different aspect to it, too. Personally, to have this spiel come now, I’m absolutely looking forward to it.”
