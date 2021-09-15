HIBBING — 37 teams took part in the annual Muni 3-person Scramble in Hibbing.
Eric, Ryan and Jake Riihinen came away with the tournament win taking first place in championship flight. The team of Schminski, Malm, and Lunde took second, Baumgardner, Raniker and Cowling took third and Thune, Thune and Zezel took fourth place in the championship flight.
In the first flight, Kwiatkowski, McCormick and Maki took first. Followed by Stephenson, Kanipes and Kanipes in second place, and Gargano, Gargano and Hanegmon in third.
The team of Sporer, Simons and Fischer took the top in the third flight, with Smith, Brant and Radovich taking second. Bittman, Bittman and Kosel took third.
In the third flight, Steinke, Ferris and Hoag had the lowest score. Stubblefield, Zeiher and Caligiuri took second, and Simonson, Brant and McGuire finished in third.
Saralampi, Saralampi and Wick won the fourth flight. Followed by Stirewalt, Fatticci, and Jagunich, and Stentrom, Stenstrom and Elj.
In the fifth flight, Lease, Mulner and Husmann finished first, Joben, Baker and Baker took second, and Aroo, Johnson and Tolgard claimed the third place finish.
