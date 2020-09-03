HIBBING — One month after Ryan Riihinen won the Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational Golf Tournament, he still had to pinch himself to make sure it wasn’t a dream.
Riihinen turned that title into a successful fall season at the University of North Dakota, but his spring season was cut short due to COVID-19.
The pandemic didn’t stop Riihinen from working on his game, and one year later, Riihinen will be back to defend that title when the 92nd annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational begins today with qualifying rounds beginning at 7:30 a.m., at the Mesaba Country Club.
That victory elevated Riihinen’s game to a new level.
“Honestly, when I won it last year, it probably didn’t hit for a month where I thought to myself, ‘I actually won this tournament,’” Riihinen said. “I look back on it now, and I’m grateful for how good my golf game was at the time.
“I was thankful to be able to carry that throughout the golf season at UND. That season was cut short, unfortunately, but I’ve been finding my way back here to keep grinding. I’ve still been playing some good golf this year.”
Riihinen’s title run came after the 2018 season, which saw him bow out of the tournament in the third round.
“That was my fourth or fifth year playing in it, and the year before that, I had a disappointing finish,” Riihinen said. “I won my first match, then I lost in the second round. I lost again, so I was out right away.
“I was looking back on that and thought, ‘I should try to come back from that, and try to get far in the tournament this year.’ Somehow, some way, I pulled out a first-place finish.”
Heading into the match-play event, Riihinen said his game is rounding into shape.
“My iron game, this summer, has been one of the strongest points of my game so far,” Riihinen said. “My putting has rounded up well, too, so far throughout the summer. My driver has been a little funky at times.
“There were a few holes in the men’s club tournament where it cost me the match. I had to punch out a couple of times after my drives. I’ve been working on that the last couple of weeks, trying to get that ready for the Northwest.”
Being able to scramble is one key to winning in match play.
“It’s important,” Riihinen said. “If you can learn how to get up-and-down on a lot of these holes out here, or anywhere in general, you’re going to be a good golfer.”
At least Riihinen doesn’t have to qualify to get into the championship flight.
“It feels good because I can relax throughout the round,” Riihinen said. “I can take my time, and not have any stress on my shoulders. I can have some fun.”
Riihinen knows that repeating as champion won’t be easy. He’s not going to change his game in any way to try and do that.
The last repeat winner was Mike Christensen in 2015-16.
“I haven’t been too worried about it,” Riihinen said. “I’m going to try and carry over what I’ve been doing this summer in tournaments and try to put that into the Northwest. If I get to the finals, I get to the finals.
“I’ll try my best to get there, but we’ll see how it goes.”
No matter how he does, Riihinen is just grateful the event is going on due to the pandemic
“The whole idea of getting out for the Northwest, especially during the COVID season, it’s nice to still have it still going on,” Riihinen said. “It’s also all about seeing all of the people again from the last few years and catching up with them.
“It’s always a good time.”
Riihinen, who will be the No. 1 seed in the tournament, wouldn’t mind seeing his brother Jake at No. 32, to set up a Saturday showdown between the siblings.
“That would be fun, for sure,” Riihinen said. “He had a little bit of a rocky start to the season, but right now, he’s playing some good golf. It could be interesting to see how far he goes in the Northwest.”
