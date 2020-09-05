HIBBING — Being the No. 1 seed, Ryan Riihinen’s opponent was going to be the last golfer to make the championship flight, namely seed No. 32.
It took two playoff holes Friday during the qualifying round of the 93rd annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational to determine that person, and it turned out to be Riihinen’s older brother Eric.
Those two squared off in the round-of-32 Saturday morning, and the younger Riihinen came away with an 8-and-7 victory over his brother to start his defense of his 2019 title.
The round-of-16 wasn’t completed when this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.
Eric shot an 82 during the qualifying round, but he had to sit around and wait to see where the cut line would be.
“I didn’t start out too hot, but after the first nine, I turned things around,” Eric said. “I started making some putts, and I hit some better shots.”
After everything was said and done, Eric and two other golfers hit the first tee for a playoff.
One golfer dropped out after the first hole, so now, two players were squaring off for one spot.
It was nerve racking, according to Eric.
“There were a lot of people watching, so there definitely was some pressure,” Eric said. “It was fun. It was enjoyable.” Especially making a 35-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole, which got him into the flight.
“It was going left-to-right, and I was reading it for a solid five minutes, trying to figure out what the line was and what the correct speed was,” Eric said. “It was a little bit of luck, and it went in.
“I knew exactly what was about to happen. It was crazy. It’s something I was hoping for for the last couple of years. We finally made it happen. Unfortunately, it didn’t go the way I wanted it to.”
Ryan said he was excited Friday night when his Eric won a three-man playoff for the final spot in the championship flight.
“I was watching the playoff, and the whole way, I was rooting for him,” Ryan said. “When I saw him drain the birdie putt to get him to the last spot, I was hyped for him.
“It was good to see him come out on top in the playoff, and we had a friendly battle today. He wasn’t hitting the ball too well today. It is what it is.
Once the draw was finalized that’s when the smack talk began.
“There was a little trash talking here and there, but it wasn’t too much,” Ryan said. “We maybe stayed up a little later than what we wanted, but we both woke up Saturday, thankfully, and we got to the tee box on time.”
Ryan is rather humble, so he let his game do the talking.
“My iron play went well, and I was putting great,” Ryan said. “My driver is coming around, thankfully, and I hope I can carry that throughout the rest of the weekend.”
Eric said he did a little smack talking Friday night.
“It didn’t work out,” Eric said with a laugh. “He played well today. He was 1-under after nine, and I was making bogies and a few pars. You can’t get it done with that type of golf.
Ryan got up on Eric right away, and he actually felt bad for his brother.
“There were a few drives that put him into some awkward situations,” Ryan said. “There were a couple of misread putts out there. I always like competing against him. We’re usually out here all of the time playing together during the summer.
“He was a little off of his game.”
Ryan was 7-up playing the 11th hole. He would par the par 3 hole, but they didn’t realize that the match was over right away.
“It took a little time to think about it,” Eric said. “We lost track as to where we actually were at. He comes up to me and says, ‘Is that it?’ I had to think about it for a second and sure enough, it was.”
Ryan said he wasn’t sure either.
“I had to count to make sure,” Ryan said. “I was playing well. There were a few birdie putts out there that I made, and I scrambled well.”
Eric knew it was going to take his best round of golf to advance into the quarterfinals.
“My mental game fell apart after I realized I was six-down,” Eric said. “I was trying to go out there and have some fun, which was fun. I just wasn’t playing my best golf. We have a little bit of a rivalry.
“We’re all competitive as brothers, and we try to play our best. There is a competitive level there.”
