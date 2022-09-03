HIBBING — Ryan Riihinen is no stranger to winning the Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational.
The Hibbing native won the event in 2019, and he’d like to add another title to his resumé.
Riihinen got off to a good start by firing a 70 during the qualifying round held Friday at the 95th annual event at the Mesaba Country Club.
That score tied for medalist honors with another former champion, Dave Carothers.
Riihinen had an early tee time, and he took advantage of it.
“When I saw the forecast, it looked the wind was supposed to pick up as the day went on,” Riihinen said. “When I saw we had the earlier tee time, I was happy with that. I prefer playing in the mornings anyway.
“When you start out, the greens are a little bit slower because the have the dew on them. As the day goes on they start to speed up, and you have to adapt to that. That’s one of the challenges. Our whole group adapted to it well.”
Riihinen said he was hitting his driver well, but in no way did he think a 70 was in the cards.
“I was playing simple golf,” Riihinen said. “I was trying to make pars.”
Riihinen parred the first four holes, then he made a couple of birdies.
“The putter stayed hot all day,” Riihinen said. “I was fortunate for that.”
Riihinen shot a 2-under-par 34 on the front, and that’s when those thoughts of 71 or below starting creeping into his brain.
“You have all sorts of thoughts crossing your mind,” Riihinen said. “The only thing I was thinking about was trying to make pars. I didn’t want to do anything fancy. I tried to keep it simple, hit fairways, hit greens, make your two-putt and go from there.
“That mindset worked out for me. “
Ryan’s brother, Eric, fired a 71 in the same group. The two of them went back-and-forth the entire round.
“We were both playing consistently,” Riihinen said. “We were both hitting fairways. We hit our mid-irons close. We had birdie looks. It came down to putting. I had a few that dropped, and he had a few that dropped.
“We had a couple of bogies here and there. We both tried to play conservatively. It worked out for the both of us.”
Former Hibbing resident Travis Peterlin fired a 75 to gain entrance into the championship flight.
This is Peterlin’s second try at the event. Last year, he made it to the semifinals before losing to Carothers.
“I had a good round, but I left a few out there,” Peterlin said. “I made bad bogies on 10 and 11, then I parred out after. I just try to shoot around par. Out here, there’s no surprises.
“‘The course is in great shape, and you get the bounces you get. If you hit it where you’re supposed to, you should make a good score.”
In high school, Peterlin won the Section 7AA individual title in 1999, but the Bluejackets went to state as a team in 1998. He also worked at the country club for five years, so familiarity with the course came in handy.
“It helps leaps-and-bounds,” Peterlin said. “It hasn’t changed. The greens are always fantastic. There’s no surprises. If a putt says it goes left, it goes left.”
Peterlin said he only plays golf once or twice a week, but consistency is his key.
“I don’t hit the ball a long way, but this isn’t a super-long course,” Peterlin said. “I hit fairways and greens, then putt well, you will score well. There’s a lot of young kids out here that hit the ball a mile.
“In every group I’ve played in out here, I’m always the first one to hit. Everybody hits it a long way past me.”
Peterlin said he played defensively during the qualifying round, but in the match-play portion of the tournament, he’ll take more chances.
“You get aggressive and try to roll some putts in,” Peterlin said. “You have to play your game, too. I’m not a distance guy. I won’t be bombing it over the creek on one. It’s fairways, greens and try to make a few putts, be a little more aggressive.”
