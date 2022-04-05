HIBBING — Paul Pustover is no stranger to winning or participating in big events.
In his curling career, Pustovar has played in about 25 Men’s National Championships, five Men’s World Championships and he’s been to the Men’s Senior World Championships, which he won.
Pustovar and his team of Ross Litman, Don Mohawk and Mike Kniffen added another notch to their belts by winning the United States Curling Championships held in Makato and Mapleton.
Pustovar also played in the Senior National Championships in Chicago, but his team came up one-game short of advancing to the Worlds in Geneva, Switzerland, falling to a team from Arizona, finishing with a 6-1 record.
With that resumé, Pustovar could call it quits after a successful career, but he loves the sport too much to do that.
Pustovar will be back on the ice beginning today when he takes part in the 66th annual Last Chance International Bonspiel, which is being held at the Hibbing Curling Club and Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Pustovar doesn’t take any of this for granted, especially after COVID shut things down for two years.
“I missed it,” Pustovar said. “That was the first time that I missed curling since I was 17-years-old. I have played every year since then. I played in every bonspiel that I could, and in playdowns. Missing it for two years was a big void in my life.
“Luckily, I’m still working, so I could pass the time that way. Without curling, that was tough, difficult. You don’t see your friends as much. It’s fun to come down and practice. I practice every-other day at least, for exercise.”
When things opened up this past season, Pustovar put together that team t make a run at more titles.
Litman and Kniffen had already won the United States Curling Championships two years ago when it was in Duluth.
“It was the first time I had played in it,” Pustovar said. “Hopefully, we’ll play in it next year and defend our title. It’s going to be held in Milwaukee next year.”
That team succeeds because of the chemistry they have together.
“Don and I have played together for about 20 years, so I know exactly how he throws,” Pustovar said. “He knows how I deliver it when he’s sweeping my rocks. It does help to play with the guys a lot.
“Ross is newer. We played two years ago together. Last year, with COVID, we didn’t have any curling. It takes a while to get accustomed to the deliveries and how to call the shots. The more years you play together, the better you’re going to get.”
As Pustovar prepares for the Last Chance, he’ll be teaming with Kniffen, Michael Kniffen and Sam Harms. Mohawk will be the teams’ fifth player.
“I’m not playing with our regular team because we all had commitments with other teams,” Pustovar said. “We played in the Senior Last Chance together, but we’re all splitting up for the regular Last Chance and playing on different teams.
“I’ve played with Sam in only one other bonspiel. The two Kniffens, I’ve played with them quite a bit. There’s chemistry there and I know how to call their shots. We should do OK.”
Pastovar hasn’t played in every Last Chance, but he has played in three main-event finals. The title has eluded him.
“Usually, the Worlds or Nationals conflicted with the Last Chance, so I missed quite a few of them,” Pustovar said. “I haven’t played in a lot of the Last Chance Bonspiels. We usually haven’t played with our regular playdown team either.
“I’ve lost in the finals three times.”
Winning isn’t the main priority. Just the opportunity to get back into the swings of things is the main reason for participating in the event.
“You have more fun when you win,” but it’s getting to see all of the old friends we’ve made over the years, and the camaraderie that goes along with curling. It’s also having a good time with our own team. We all get along so well together.”
