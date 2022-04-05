HIBBING — For the past nine years, Paul Pustovar has had a stranglehold on the Joe Berklich Senior Last Chance Bonspiel.
Year No. 10 didn’t turn out any differently.
Pustover captures his 10th-straight Joe Berklich Last Chance Bonspiel with a 5-2 victory over Bob Perkovich Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Pustovar, along with Ross Litman, Don Mohawk and Mike Kniffen, took the lead early, and never looked back.
“That’s a tough team,” Perkovich said. “They curl together all year round. They go to all of the tournaments together. Everybody knows exactly how everybody shoots on that team.
“Paul is a tough team to beat. I was picking up for Jeff (Shapiro), Marty (Trenberth) and Kevin (Connor), so I had to get used to their weights and that stuff. We did well. We had a good run. It went down to basically the last shot, and we came up short.”
The first end looked to belong to Pustovar as he was laying three, but Perkovich made two nice shots to takeout Pustovar stones.
Pustovar still had a hit-and-stay to count two, but his shooter rolled out, and he only scored one.
“That was huge because to give him a 3-0 lead right off the bat, we would have struggled to get back into it,” Perkovich said.
Shapiro agreed.
“They’re great frontrunners, so once they get ahead, it’s hard to catch up,” Shapiro said. “If you can stay with them for one or two ends, at least we had a chance. They played well all year.
“They play together all year. That makes a big difference. We were chasing right from the start.”
Pustovar always likes to get two, especially with the hammer, but this time, he was happy with one.
“In the first end, it doesn’t matter,” Pustovar said. “As long as you get one point with the hammer, you’re ahead and that’s what counts, especially in a six-end game. I never like to roll out, but we didn’t know the ice there.
“They had a couple curl by, and mine hung straight and rolled out the wrong way. The goal is to get two, but we were able to steal one in the second end. We had our two-point lead. Once you get two-points ahead, then we can play more takeouts to keep it more wide open.”
Pustovar did steal that point in the second end to take a 2-0 lead, but Perkovich got one in the third to make it 2-1.
In the fourth end, Perkovich had his chance to at least tie the end or take the lead, but Pustovar drew one to the button for a 3-1 lead.
“We had a good end in the fourth, setting ourselves up with a chance to get back in it, and Paul made a great draw to the button,” Shapiro said.
Perkovich said, “That would have changed the game entirely. A little heavy, a little short, that would have been great for us.”
That was the shot of the match.
“They had us in trouble in the fourth end,” Pustovar said. “That’s when I had to make my draw. My sweepers took it right in there.”
Pustovar did exactly what he had to do the rest of the way.
“They were chasing us,” Pustovar said. “We had one on the button, and one guarding it all of the time. We were in control for most of the ends, so as long as our lead (Kniffen) was putting them in the four-foot, we were OK.
“They missed a couple of them, so we kept guarding. We controlled most of the ends. Everybody played great on the team.”
In the sixth end, Pustovar was counting three when Perkovich made a takeout with his first shot.
Pustover put another guard up front, setting Perkovich up for one more chance to make a game of it.
“We were just trying to get something by using their background to get our rocks so if they had to throw a takeout, they could jam on them or something,” Perkovich said. “My last shot came a little bit light.
“It was fun and challenging. Hopefully, you make it that lost shot.”
