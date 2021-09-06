HIBBING — Last year, Alex Kolquist became a first-time winner of the Northwest Invitational.
That trend continued this year as Ryan Peterson beat Dave Carothers 1-up on an extra hole to capture the 94th annual Very Fryklund Northwest Invitational Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.
Peterson said it was cool to grab the same title as his friend.
“I’ve played the Arrowhead in Duluth and the Northland Invite, and I haven’t had great success there,” Peterson said. “It’s nice to get my first win under my belt here. Hopefully, that carries on to next summer.”
The match was close throughout, with Peterson holding a 1-up lead on the 18th hole.
Carothers, who is a veteran of this event, didn’t back down.
He sank a 20-foot uphill putt for birdie.
Peterson had a 8-foot sidehill putt to win the match, but it slid past the high side of the hole to halve things up.
“I was expecting it, to be honest,” Peterson said. “It started with his chip-in on 17. He stood over that, and I had a feeling that it was going in. That putt on 18, I looked over to my caddie, Joey Cummings, and said, ‘This has a good chance.’
“On the extra hole, he had a putt to tie me with a four, and I thought it was going to go. Thankfully, it didn’t.”
On the extra hole, Peterson already had his four when Carothers’ putt slid by the hole to end an eventful day.
“My game was solid,” Peterson said. “I had a couple of birdies to start the day off, then I leveled off with some pars. I tried to stay steady, and keep my 2-up lead, or capitalize on his mistakes.
“I minimized my mistakes and went from there.”
In the Senior Division, Paul Granning beat Christopher McGauley 1-up to capture his first Northwest title.
“I’m elated,” Granning said. “I played good golf today. I’ve got a college teammate (Pat Klaers) who’s won the senior division twice, so now I can say I have one, too. We were college teammates.
“I had been coming up with him, and even though he’s not up here this year, he’s been texting me like crazy.”
Granning said his match with McGauley was nip-and-tuck the whole way.
“It was a crazy, very good match,” Granning said. “He birdied nine and 10 to go 3-up. I birided 11 and 12 to get it back to one. I won 13 with a bogey, so we were all-square. I won 14 to go 1-up.
“He birdied 16, then I birdied 17 with a 40-foot putt, from one end of the green to the other. I couldn’t believe it went in. With all of the people there, I haven’t quite experienced anything like that. It was fun.”
Granning played steady golf to garner the title.
“To be able to hold it together was fun,” Granning said. “You’re always wondering, ‘What am I going to do on the next shot?’ We’ve all hit it everywhere in the past. I kept it between the lines today.
“I hit it straight. It was a lot of fun.”
In the Super Senior Division, Marty Trenberth beat Pat McGowen 4-3 to win the title.
“It’s been awhile since I won,” Trenberth said. “It’s fun when you play decently.”
Trenberth had a new set of irons he purchased from Gary Yeager, and that upped his game immensely.
“I hit the tee ball fine, and those irons, I liked them,” Trenberth said. “The year has not been good for my putting.”
That changed during the tournament.
“I made more putts this week than I’ve made all summer,” Trenberth said. “That’s not an exaggeration. That’s the truth. I’m hitting the ball well, but I’m not getting it in the hole. This week, I made a lot of 10-foot, 8-foot putts, which I didn’t make this summer.
“I kept the driver in play, and made some putts.”
