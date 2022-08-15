golf1

Paulette Perkovich captured her 30th Women’s Club title Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — All Paulette Perkovich does is win.

Perkovich added another title to her collection, winning the Mesaba Country Club’s Women’s Club title Sunday, defeating Jena Schottmueller 1-up.

