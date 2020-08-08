The Mesaba Country Club was the site for the Iron Cup Tournament Saturday. The two teams, the Hematites and the Magnatites squared off in best ball and alternate shot on the first day of the event. After the first day, the Hematites hold a 4-3 lead. Team members for the Hematites include, Tony Berarducci (captain), Brian Bolf, Keith Saralampi, Mike White, Charlie Crep, Jim Anderson, Jim Erickson, Derek Gabardi, Bob Bolf, John Eaton, Tom Brownell, Tom Moberg, Jim Eliason and Kelly Manner, Members of the Magnatites include, Don Foster (captain), Zach Morehouse, John Trullinger, Marv Vuicich, Shay Rabbers, AJ Allison, Jeff Shapiro, Jeff Stimac, Brian Timmerman, Randy Lampton, Terry Garrity, Mark Thune and Brian Elmquist. In match one, Foster and Shapiro beat Berarducci and Erickson 6-and-4; in match two, Morehouse and Allison downed Brian Bolf and White 2-and-1; in match three, Saralampi and Crep beat Trullinger and Stimac 1-up; in match four, Rabbers and Lampton downed Anderson and Gabardi 2-and-1; in match five, Tom Brownell and Eliason beat Vuicich and Timmerman 4-up; in match six, Bob Bolf and Eaton defeated Dave Brownell and Garrity 2-up; and in match seven, Moberg and Manner beat Elmquist and Thune 3-and-2. A champion will be crowned today when the individual matches begin at 9:12 a.m.
featured
On the first tee: the inaugural iron cup
- Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
-
-
- 0
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.