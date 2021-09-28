EVELETH — USA Curling announced on Monday that the United States Olympic Trials for mixed doubles curling had been relocated from Irvine, California to Eveleth. The trials are set to run from Oct. 26-31 at Curl Mesabi in Eveleth.
The move was made after consultation with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Covid mitigation planning teams and the Chief Medical Officer. With all of the athletes set to compete at the trials already training in Minnesota, the decision to host the trials closer to home made sense according to Curl Mesabi President Steve Andrie and Curl Mesabi board member and USA Curling Men's and Mixed Doubles National Director Phil Drobnick.
“With all of our athletes training in Minnesota, the decision was made in order to protect the athletes and keep things more local,” Drobnick said Tuesday at Curl Mesabi. “USA Curling is renting out Curl Mesabi for the entire month of October for the national team to practice so it made sense for us to approach Curl Mesabi and put this plan into motion.”
The plan began to form last Friday with Drobnick and USA Curling reaching out to Andrie and Curl Mesabi. It was finalized Monday in an emergency board meeting.
“We knew by Friday it was going to be moved and that they wanted to have it here in Eveleth,” Andrie said. “We had our emergency board meeting on Monday, discussed it and then we voted to approve that plan.”
Curl Mesabi has played host to several high level curling events over the years and although the change came quickly and less than a month away from the event itself, Drobnick said the venue is perfect to hold events such as this.
“The fortunate thing is Curl Mesabi was built to hold world class events,” Drobnick said. “We host a World Curling Tour event every year, we’ve hosted the World Junior Championships, Curling Night in America 2015, America’s Challenge in 2019… We’re accustomed to doing this. For USA Curling to come to Curl Mesabi and ask if we can do it, it was a real easy fit.”
Ten two-person mixed doubles teams are set to compete at the trials with the teams competing in pool play early in the week. The playoffs for the trials would be set for Saturday, Oct. 30 and the finals would take place Sunday, Oct. 31.
The winning team will advance to the Olympic Qualification Event in Amsterdam, Netherlands in December where they will compete for two Olympic spots amongst eight teams. The winning teams will qualify for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on Feb. 2, 2022.
New to the world stage, mixed doubles curling is a much different game compared to traditional curling. Drobnick says the pace of play is much faster and success is found with strong communication between two team members as opposed to four.
“It’s a real fast paced game. There’s a lot of rocks in play and things are happening all the time. A traditional curling game can go from two and a half to three hours but a mixed doubles game is only about one and a half. With only two players, communication is key and they move up and down the sheets very quickly.”
Drobnick also says the rise of mixed doubles has brought in new players that might not have been interested in traditional curling.
“Mixed doubles has really gotten a lot of interest from people that maybe haven’t curled before or don’t know much about the sport. They really liked it because it was new and fast paced. I think people in this area will enjoy the opportunity to connect with a new discipline of curling that only just came to the Olympics in 2018.”
Andrie says it's the first time Curl Mesabi will host a mixed doubles event and the trials will be a great chance for spectators and local participants to see something new.
“It provides something to people who have been around curling for a long time as well as for people who maybe don’t know anything about the sport,” Andrie said. “It’s an opportunity for the local citizens to come out and enjoy world class athletes playing something that’s new and exciting.”
Andrie also says it should be a boom economically with curlers, their family, USA Curling staff and media crews all coming to the area as the trials play out.
“It’ll bring in a lot of different people from the players and their families to USA Curling staff to NBC Sports and their film crews as they put it on TV. People will be coming in from all over and it’ll be a positive for everyone.”
“It’s just a great opportunity to showcase the best in the country,” Drobnick finished. “The best in the country are coming to our club and the Quad Cities. It’s an opportunity we’re grateful for and we’re happy to do our part to help keep the athletes safe and healthy.”
