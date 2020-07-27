HIBBING — After enduring some morning showers, Hibbing Raceway persevered with weather improving as the day went on and a complete program was run in its entirety.
In addition to all six regular divisions of racing, the Hornets raced for a greatly enhanced purse as part of their Second Annual Swarm.
The WISSOTA Hornets took center stage on the evening and Alyssa Reini edged ahead of Mike Egan to lead the first lap.
The lead was short-lived however, as Hunter McDougall of Proctor rallied past both from the second row.
Once McDougall got out in front, he would never relinquish the lead as he became the second different winner of the race in as many years.
In the WISSOTA Late Models, Travis Budisalovich of Minneapolis led a majority of the 30-lap main event after overtaking Roger Paolo on lap four.
Budisalovich kept last-place starting Jeffery Massingill at bay in the late stages of the race for his first win of the year in Hibbing.
The WISSOTA Modifieds had all sorts of trouble completing their feature event.
Seven cautions slowed the race from gaining any real flow and in the end, it was Bob Broking of Grand Rapids, who found himself in victory lane.
Broking topped Danny Vang for the victory.
Jamie Reberg led the first half of the race in the WISSOTA Super Stock feature before giving way to Robby Lore and Doug Koski.
Koski of Chisholm out-dueled Lore and led the final seven laps to claim his first feature win in the class at Hibbing.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds got off to a tough start with a spin on the first lap.
Leader Skeeter Estey exited during the caution, and Tyler Kintner of Hibbing took over from there.
Kintner led the remainder of the race to pick up another win in Hibbing, while Estey charged from the back to finish as the runner up.
In the final race of the evening, the WISSOTA Pure Stocks ran a caution free main event.
Michael Roth of Deerwood jumped ahead of Victor Westerlund on the first lap and that proved to be the winning move.
Roth held on up front the rest of the way and was followed to the strip by Chad Finckbone.
Racing continues to Saturday, August 1.
All six divisions will be in action with Hall of Fame induction ceremonies taking place at intermission.
Hibbing Raceway will welcome six new members as part of the 2020 class.
Inductees include: Don Koivisto, Jerry Kubena, Dale Neuenshwander, Loren Sauter, Roger Niemi, and Dick Christman.
For more information, call (218) 262-2324 or visit www.hibbingraceway.com
WISSOTA Late Models:
Feature — Travis Budisalovich, Jeffery Massingill, Derek Vesel, Jay Kintner, Keith Niemi, Kevin Carlson, Jeff Provinzino, Zach Wohlers, George Ledin Jr, Roger Paolo, Ben Hienle, Cole Provinzino, Steve Reini, Kyle Peterlin, Terry Lillo.
WISSOTA Modifieds:
Feature — Bob Broking, Danny Vang, Johnny Broking, Kelly Estey, Jeff Tardy, Ryan Jensen, Keith Koski, Jeff Wood, Cory Sersha, Steve Stavenger, Ken Hron, Jeffery Wood.
WISSOTA Super Stocks:
Feature — Doug Koski, Robby Lore, Don Smith, Kevin Salin, Tristan Labarge, Mikey Vajdl, Dean Mattila, Jamie Reberg, Tim Carlson, Brian Vajdl.
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds:
Feature — Tyler Kintner, Skeeter Estey, Michael Blevins, Dylan Miller, Mervin Castle III, Andrew Inman, Chad Vanduker, Alan Olafson, Jeff Forseen, Matt Anderson, Jessy Krause, Frank Paolo, Joey Krause, Patrick Bolden, Charlie Castle, Jeremy Theisen, Andy Labarge.
WISSOTA Pure Stocks:
Feature — Michael Roth, Chad Finckbone, Austin Carlson, Stephen Erickson, Victor Westerlund, Mark Gangl, Scott Smith, Sammy Blevins, Nick Cimermancic.
WISSOTA Hornets:
Feature — Hunter McDougall, Kristy Marken, Mike Egan, Nate Rose, Andy Leino, Casey Fitzpatrick, Tyler Schramm, Peyton Edelman, Anthony Kangas, Russ Lucente, Chaston Finckbone, Alyssa Reini, Ryan Anderson, Ricky Helms.
