HIBBING — Maki and McCormack won the championship flight of the 13th annual James R. Kiel Memorial Golf Tournament held last Sunday at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
The tournament originated in 2008 as a way for the friends and family of Kiel to celebrate a life cut tragically short.
A golf tournament and scholarship fund were established in his honor. To date, 22 scholarships have been awarded.
A total of 34 teams took part in this year’s event, which is a two-way format. The first nine holes were alternate shot, and the next nine holes were scramble.
Prizes were given to the flight winners, and also to the teams whose accumulative 18-hole scores placed them fifth, 11th, 17th, 23rd, 28th and 33rd place.
A lunch was served to all participants. A dinner was provided following the tournament where prizes were awarded, door prizes drawn for and the opportunity to remember our friend Jimmy Kiel.
Other flight winners were as follows:
First flight — Kolden and Merfeld; Second flight — Kolden and Kolden; Third flight — Hattam and Kern; Fourth flight — Vicent and Danks; Fifth flight — Steinke and Erickson.
Combined score awards were as follows:
Fifth place — Mulner and Lease; 11th place — Massich and Massich; 17th place — Johnson and Skorich; 23rd place — Stenstrom and Rice; 28th place — Litfin and Litfin; 34th place — Mollich and Mollick.
Skins were won by Maki and McCormack on five; Pritchard and Kyle on nine; Wilson and Weber on 14; and Massich and Massich on 18.
A special thanks goes to Joann Schloesser of the Hibbing Muni; Greg Hoag of Security State Bank; Tim and Tina Checco; Craig and Kathy Hattam; Wayne and Sandy Kiel; Mary Ferris; Larry, Nicole, Natalie and Madison; Shanan Lind and Cynde Lind; the Eighth-hole girls; and to all the friends and family of Kiel, who participated and generously contributed.
The next tournament will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.