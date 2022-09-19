featured Lance has surgery as Niners hand offense to Garoppolo G Giombetti Sep 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Jacob Peterson (top left) and Eric Riihinen won the regular division of the 2022 Fall Classic 2-Person Scramble held Saturday and Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club. Submitted Scott Spier (left) and Scott Maki won the Senior Division at the event. Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIBBING — The team of Eric Riihinen and Jacob Peterson captured the title at the Fall Classic 2-Person Scramble held Saturday and Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.On Saturday, Bill Heisel and Kerry Bidle fired the low round with a 64, which was good for a one-shot lead over Pat Iozzo and Mike Swanger.On Sunday, Riihinen and Peterson posted the days’ best score with a 6-3, which overcame a three-shot deficit to tie for the lead with Iozzo and Swanger, who shot a 64.In a one-hole, sudden-death playoff, Riihinen and Peterson pulled off the victory.In the Senior Division, Scott Spier and Scott Maki placed first. They shot a 65, 68 to win by two strokes over Dan Kasner and Tom Cassidy.Other flight results were as follows:First flight — 1. Mark Perunovich-Eric Gisalson, 133; Second flight — 1. Adam Osborne-Dave Johnson, 140; Third flight — 1. Don Foster-Dan Pocrnich, 140; Fourth flight — 1. Mike Valentini-Parker Osborne, 141; Fifth flight — 1/ Craig Homola-Brian Landborg, 145.Sixth flight — 1. Jeff Passeri-Jon Rice, 149; Seventh flight — 1. Randy Lease-Mike Broker, 151; Eighth flight (18-hole two-day score) — 1. Conner Michaels-Brent Lamppa. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Fall Classic Mesaba Country Club Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Multi-million dollar loss in Kelly Lake garage fire Malory Jo Schaefbauer Donna M. Fink 2 injured in two-vehicle crash Thomas James Nosan Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
