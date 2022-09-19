HIBBING — The team of Eric Riihinen and Jacob Peterson captured the title at the Fall Classic 2-Person Scramble held Saturday and Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.

On Saturday, Bill Heisel and Kerry Bidle fired the low round with a 64, which was good for a one-shot lead over Pat Iozzo and Mike Swanger.

