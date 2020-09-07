HIBBING — In 1986, Reed Kolquist came to the Mesaba Country Club and won the Northwest Invitational Golf Tournament.
It took 34 years, but another Kolquist has conquered the Northwest Field.
It took 43 holes of golf, but Kolquist defeated Dave Carothers 1-up on three extra holes to capture the Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational Golf Tournament when action concluded Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.
Kolquist had a 3-up lead with three holes to play, but Carothers put on a rally that included two birdies and a par to even things up after 18 holes of play.
“I played a lot of golf today,” Kolquist said. “Forty-three holes of golf on a cold, cold day, that’s a lot of golf.”
Kolquist was honored to get the same tournament as his father.
“I’ve followed, and caddied for him since I was a little kid,” Kolquist said. “He’s had a lot of success, and it’s fun to win some of the same tournaments he’s won. My uncle’s name (Lee) is on the trophy, too.
“It’s always fun to see good golf back then, then grow up and play good golf, too.”
Kolquist maintained a 3-up lead for most of the match, and he made a par save on the 15th hole to keep the match 3-up.
That’s when Carothers made his move.
He had approach shots on both the 16th and 18th holes that were within inches of the cup, and that allowed him to get back in the match.
“That was my longest putt of the tournament, and it was a good time to do it,” Kolquist said. “Three-up with three to go, it’s never safe. You have to try and win holes. If you try to tie holes, it’s not going to end well.
“He beat me on 16 and 18. He made some good birdies. On 17, that was a sting that I made the number I did. Extra holes, the nerves get going, and it’s anybody’s game from there.”
It was grind, Kolquist said.
“Nothing was going my way, but I wasn’t playing bad,” Kolquist said. “It would be one thing if I did what I did earlier in the tournament and made a bunch of bogies to finish. He was hitting the shots he needed to hit.
“It was nice that I felt confident on those last couple of par putts in the playoff. It was hard fought.”
Kolquest would birdie the third extra hole to get the win.
“It was a relief,” Kolquist said. “I didn’t want to play another hole of golf. It was nice to end it. It was getting dark soon, too, so who knows how long it could have gone.”
