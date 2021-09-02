DULUTH — There will be a new champion at the 94th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational in 2021.
That’s because defending champion Alex Kolquist has a previous engagement, so he won’t be back to defend his title when play started Friday at the Mesaba Country Club.
Kolqust will be attending a wedding for a close friend, Troy Olson, who is marrying Kailee McDonald on Friday.
This was something that was in the works last year.
“He was engaged this weekend last year,” Kolquist said. “I was texting him, then when I got back that night, I couldn’t see him until the weekend. I knew right away that it was going to be this weekend, but I still held out hope that I could squeeze it in.
“That might have been a little ambitious for me because I had a 7:30 a.m. tee time. I’ve done this one or two times before, where I won the previous year, but I didn’t defend the year after. There’s still a lot of golf to be played, but I’ll definitely be back next year.”
There's a good reason to miss it.
“I’m one of the groomsmen,” Kolquist said. “I’ve known Troy for most of my life, and I’m close with his financeé. It was kind of nice because there were no weddings last summer. This year, I’ve been to three or four.
Kolquist isn’t giving up golf. He said he has a busy September, with a lot of team events, but he said the Northwest Invite was high on his list of events.
“It was fun to play one final individual golf tournament,” Kolquist said. “Competing in match play was a lot of fun. I hadn’t played that course for a long time. Playing the same course in a five- or six-day span was fun because everything was new to me.”
On his way to the 2020 title, Kolquist played three extra-hole matches, but he also missed a lot of the atmosphere of the tournament.
“I got my money’s worth,” he said. “I had a good summer, but I’ll be back. I’ll make a full weekend of it. Last year, I was driving 2 ½ hours each day. I’m excited to sit at the bar, and have a lot more fun.
“Who knows? It might hurt my golf game if I stay up there for the weekend, but I like having fun with like-minded people. That’s something I missed last year, but it worked out.”
So what advice can Kolquist give to whoever wins this year’s title?
“Pars are good,” he said. “ I don’t think I was that many under par in a single round. If you don’t make mistakes and the other guy does, it will be a quick match. You want to get the ball into the hole.
“That’s what I tell myself. It doesn’t matter how pretty it is, you either win or tie the hole, then move on to the next one.”
Just because he’s not here doesn’t mean Kolquist won’t know what’s going on.
“I’m sure I’ll get updates from my buddies,” he said. “I’m looking forward to 2022.”
