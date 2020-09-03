HIBBING — Veteran race car driver Tyler Kintner believes consistency was the key to his Midwest Modifieds class championship this summer at the Hibbing Raceway.
“We always ran up front, which is always good,’’ the 32-year-old Kintner told the Mesabi Tribune. “That’s how we won most of our titles.’’
The consistency was evident as Kintner finished either first or second in all of his races except for the last two. He put together two wins in Hibbing, one in Grand Rapids and another in Superior.
The Midwest Modified championship didn’t come without some obstacles, however.
“We had some struggles this year,’’ said Kintner, who returned to race in 2020 after breaking five or six vertebrae and two ribs in a racing crash last September. He continues rehab for his injuries (including shoulder surgery), and he doesn’t feel any pain out on the raceway.
Everything was going good on the track this year until he wrecked his car in Grand Rapids and had to “throw (another) one together to finish the last two races.’’ He ended up finishing fifth in both of those races.
Mother Nature had a lot to do with the last two races, according to Kintner, who has 14 track championships overall. “It’s tough to make it through (traffic) when the tracks are fast.’’
The Hibbing resident is in his 20th season of racing (he started at age 13), which involves family most weekends. That includes his dad Todd, a former racer, and his two kids.
“I’ve always been around it my whole life’’ since his grandmother and aunt took him to watch the races in Bemidji and Hibbing.
Looking ahead to the Labor Day Shootout, Kintner said he has led a lot of laps at the event but has never won. He still knows he can do well, especially with the right conditions.
“I’m hoping for very slick. Hopefully we can get a track that is more dry slick.’’
That requires more finesse and puts things more in the driver’s hands. “When the tracks slick off, I feel pretty confident in moving forward.’’
Kintner believes the setup put into his latest car will continue to be good, just like the majority of the season.
“We figured something out with this car about May. It was absolutely driver friendly and we ended up wrecking it.’’ The same setup was put into the car he threw together in Hibbing, along with TRC Race Cars owner Mark Roine. “By all rights it should work.’’
The Hibbing race car driver will be up against some stiff competition this weekend.
“The Labor Day Shootout always brings good drivers’’ and a very good field for the A feature. “With this COVID and tracks not running as much, I’m curious to see where everybody’s at and who’s coming.’’
Kintner made a point to thank Roine and his fiance Brooke for making 2020 success coming off last year’s injury.
“I would have to thank my fiance Brooke for dealing with me all summer destroying cars and spending money. She was the one that pushed me to continue racing. She’s the main pusher behind the operation.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.