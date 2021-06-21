HIBBING — Pat Iozzo and Scott McLeod captured the Hi-Fi Spring Classic Two-Person Scramble held Saturday and Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.
At the end of day one, Iozzo and McLeod were in a five-way tie for first with Ben Abrahamson and Ryan Riihinen, Clint Cornell and Arie DeGrio, Scott Perunvoch and Dylan Samberg and Dan Kasner and A.J. Kasner. They all shot 65s.
On day two, the weather changed with pelting rain lasting the duration of the second round.
Iozzo and McLeod managed to post a 64 in those tough conditions, which was good for a first-place tite with Cornell and DeGrio and defending champions Todd Scaia and Tyler Harvey.
In a sudden-death playoff, Cornell and DeGrio had a chance to get the win with a 10-foot eagle putt that just missed on the first playoff hole.
On the tough par 4 second, Iozzo and McLeod made another birdie, which gave them the victory.
The low score on Sunday was posted by Scaia and Harvey with a 63.
In the Senior Division, the team of Gary Lutz and Mike Gleiter claimed the title with rounds of 66 and 68 for a 134. Steve LaFreniere and Randy Siemers were second.
Other flight winners were as follows:
First flight — (133) Mike Swanger and Jared Zezel; Second flight — (136) Jason Teragawa and Eric Riihinen; Third flight — (142) Craig Baron and Bruce Baron; Fourth flight — (143) tie John Trullinger and Ryan Trullinger; Eric Gislason and Ben Gislason.
Fifth flight — (144) tie Tony Berarducce and Jim Erickson; Tim Perunovich and Luke Perunovich; Sixth flight — (148) Brian Bolf and Aaron Jamnick; Seventh flight — (145) Norm Cowling and Keith Saralampi.
Eighth flight — (147) Jeff Shapiro and Don Foster; Ninth flight — (78, 18 holes) Steve Redmond and Paul Janssen.
