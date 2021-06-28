HORSESHOE WINNERS

The Hibbing Horseshoe Club held the Toby Neuenschwander Memorial Tournament Saturday at the Andy Paglarini Courts. Pictured from left are Rory Pierce, third place Class C; Kelli Pierce, second place Class C; Virgil Anderson, first place Class C; Marlene Neuenschwander; Timothy Schmalz, second place Class D; Jon Vanryswyk, first place Class D; and Sue Pierce, third place Class D.

 Submitted

