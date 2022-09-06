HIBBING — Back in February, Director Tommy Haines of Northland Films, had a small screening of his new movie “Hockeyland.”

On Sept. 9, and Sept. 16, the film about hockey life in northern Minnesota will be released in 100-plus theaters across the country, including 55-plus theaters across Minnesota, including Hibbing, Virginia and Hermantown, among others.

