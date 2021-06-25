HIBBING — The Hibbing Horseshoe Club is about to honor one of its own.
The Hibbing Open Horseshoe Tournament, which has been a staple to the community o on this weekend, will be held today at the Andy Pagliarini Courts in Bennett Park, but there will be one change — it will officially become the Toby Neuenschwander Memorial Open.
It begins at 10 a.m. with C and D Classes competing, then after a break for a raffle, the A and B Classes will take the court at 1:30 p.m.
According to Ray Pierce, the name change is honoring one of its fondest members, who took up the sport in the late 1970s.
Neuenschwander, who was able to win state titles and even a World title in 2001 in Hibbing, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, due to lung cancer.
He was elected into the Hibbing Hall of Fame in 2019.
“He was one of the biggest maintainers of the club,” Ray said. “All of the horseshoes the kids would use, he kept them all painted. He was constantly building things, all of these shelves to put our drinks on.
“He would get the pits ready at the beginning of the year. When we started out, we had a few rummage sales to raise money for the club to do things. Toby was here the entire time helping set up. Everything we did with the club, Toby was involved.”
He did more than fix and build things.
“He was extremely involved when we had the specific-needs kids that would come down and pitch shoes,” Ray said. “He was always here to help. He was great.”
According to Ryan Pierce, who is the vice president of the club, Neuenschwander would always lend a hand to new pitchers.
“When I started throwing, you could go to him and say, ‘Toby, I’m throwing heavy, long or short,’ and he’d be around helping you and encouraging you,” Ryan said. “He always did that. He was a huge part of this club. A good mentor. A good teacher.”
According to Ray, the competition will be second-to-none.
“We have some of the best pitchers coming here,” Ray said. “Josh Olson is coming up. He throws at 63-percent, He’s always in the Class A competing. He ended up in third place last year.
“Patty Oakes has been an A Class and B Class champion. Our president of the Minnesota Gopher State Horseshoe Players Association will be here pitching. As far as the depth in Minnesota, we have some of the best.”
That includes pitchers at the club.
Tim Schmalz was last year’s state champion in his division; Sue Pierce was second in the World last year; and Jerry LaBrosse is a member of the Hall of Fame;
“We have a number of different place winners at state,” Ryan said. “Ray Pierce Sr. was a state champion in his division. Virgil Anderson, he’s 90-plus years old and pitching here in this tournament. We love having him around. He’s a state champion.
“Richard Lampton. Rich Bussey. There’s a lot of good names in here, a lot of place winners in the state.”
Ray said they’re trying to make it a two-day event, so he’s hoping this year’s edition of the tournament is a success.
“We’re going to try and build it back to a two-day event,” Pierce said. “We want to be, eventually, the highest-payout tournament in the state to get people to come up here. With the added money this year (thanks to Seppi Brothers Concrete), we should be right there with some of the best and highest paying tournaments in the state.”
A concession stand will be available, and benches are set up to enjoy the action. There will be a raffle between the two sessions.
The tournament should wind up some time around 4 p.m.
“Hopefully, we can do justice to Toby’s memory,” Ray said. “Nobody in recent history has contributed as much as Toby has to this club, in keeping it going and promoting it.”
