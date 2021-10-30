HIBBING — For two long years, the Hibbing Curling Club has been silent.
There’s been no chants of “Sweep,” or “Throw hack weight.”
All of that is coming to an end in December when the club will reopen for league play and bonspiel play, including the Last Chance Bonspiel in April 2022.
For Hibbing Curling Club President Tom Scott, it’s a welcome sign of returning to some normalcy during the winter months.
“For me personally, this has been weird,” Scott said. “I’ve been playing since I was nine- or 10-years-old. It’s usually at this time of the year when you start to look forward to the season starting.
“With the pandemic a couple of years ago, we had to shut down early, and last year, we didn’t have a season at all. Myself, and pretty much everybody else I’ve talked to, is looking forward to the season starting.”
Scott said they tried to get the season going for 2020-21, but COVID was sticking around, which meant that it was tough to make any concrete plans.
“With our board meetings throughout the summer, we were planning a season,” Scott said. “We were putting in a lot of time and effort into establishing COVID guidelines. We worked with the fire chief and city on that.
“We were getting ready to go. We called most of our members in September, and we had an overwhelming, ‘Yes, we want to play.’ The governor kept going back-and-forth on when we could start, or if we could start.
Scott said they had to keep delaying their starting date until that decision came down.
By the time it did, it was already January, so there was very little time to get anything done.
“They city had said, ‘Well, we don’t want to keep your plant running if you’re not going to play,’” Scott said. “We had a meeting in December, and told our members, ‘Sorry, we have to cancel. We can’t run a season this year.”
For Scott it was hard to fathom that this club had to remain silent for the past two years.
“I’ve tried to, with any member I see, talk with them to let them know what’s going on,” Scott said. “We still had our membership meetings in the fall and spring. They weren’t well attended, but we tried to fill in as best we could, with everybody that was there and what was going on.
“The big one for me is what does this mean for leagues this year? How many members are we going to be down? We don’t know. The other one is it’s been two years without the Last Chance. Is it going to come back as good as it was before?”
Scott and the club board of directors will do everything in their power to make the Last Chance the premiere event in the area.
“That’s a big question mark, too,” Scott said.
Scott said he’s been getting a positive response to reopening.
“Everybody I’ve talked to that I’ve seen out-and-about over the last 1 ½ years is looking forward to it,” Scott said. “I think we’ll have a strong turnout again this year in both membership for our leagues and the Last Chance.”
According to Scott, the plant was turned on Friday, so the ice will be going in within the next two weeks.
“I probably won’t be here for the first floods they put on, but I’ll come down when we have to paint and stuff,” Scott said. “It’s going to be cool to see. I was curling in Chaska a few weeks ago for the first time in 1 ½ years.
“It was exciting to get out there. I can’t wait to start here, too.”
Leagues are scheduled to start on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, then the sound of silence will be history.
“I can’t wait to hear all of that stuff,” Scott said. “I’ll be saying a lot of it myself. It’s going to be nice to see people I haven’t seen in 1 ½ years. Even the social aspect. Hopefully, people will want to stick around after the games and socialize.
“That’s a big part of it, too. I’m looking forward to it.”
———
Missing that Last Chance Bonspiel, according to Scott, was tough.
“For me, that’s what you always looked forward to for the whole season,” he said. “You played the whole year to get to the Last Chance. It was a huge event for us. It was a huge event for the city.
“We thought we could have it two years ago, but the timing of when the pandemic hit was literally a couple of weeks before we were going to start. We knew we couldn’t do it last year. We’re looking forward to having it back next year.”
Scott said the club will promote the event in a similar fashion like getting the word out, using social media and, most importantly, putting it on the clubs’ website.
“We’ll do anything we can do to advertise it,” Scott said. “We can get the word out to people, then have them spread it around. We’ll send out our flyers and posters to different clubs like we always did.”
———
Other events planned this season include, the Hibbing Chamber One-Day Funspiel in December; the Sunny/Hill Bonspiel in January; the Hibbing Mixed Bonspiel at the end of January; the Angel Fund one-day spiel in February; the league playdowns in March; the Senior Men’s and Women’s Last Chance in March, then the Last Chance in April.
