DULUTH — Two championships sounds better than one, but three titles compared to two sounds even better.
That’s what Gary Carlson will be trying to do when he tees it up at the 94th annual Northwest Golf Tournament, which begins today at the Mesaba Country Club.
Carlson won titles in 2019 and 2020, but trying to three-peat for the Duluth native won’t come easy because he knows just how tough the field is going to be.
“Reflecting on it a little bit, each match there was a tough one,” Carlson said. “The last match I played was fantastic, but in the others, I didn’t have my best stuff. I still managed to pull them out.
“Dating back to the first one, I wasn’t playing my best golf.”
His game might not have been 100-percent on, but Carlson said the country club suits his eye, which helps him when he needs it most.
“I calm down when I get out there and play well,” Carlson said.
When Carlson feels himself struggling, he goes back to the fundamentals of the game. “I go into my golf rolodex and if this swing or thought isn’t working, I try something else,” Carlson said. “I have to reset, hit a good shot, then go from there.”
According to Carlson, there’s no room for error on this course
“You have to hit good shots, especially off of the tee,” he said. “The decision to hit good shots, there’s no alternative. There’s little forgiveness. You have to hit solid shots, especially on the back nine, or you can find a lot of trouble.
“On most courses, you have a bail-out area. Not out there.”
Carlson said he’s been playing well this summer, winning the Arrowhead Senior event at Ridgeview, which he’s wanted to win for a few years now.
Since that win, Carlson has seen a lot of ups-and-downs in his game.
“It’s similar to the past two years,” he said. “It’s a strange year for me. My game was in much better shape when I won the Arrowhead, but it’s been a tough couple weeks on the course, with several lows and some highs as well.
“I don’t have to qualify, which is helpful, but I’m sure I’ll be fine once the matches get going.”
What needs to improve?
“My chipping has to be better, and my putting has to get better,” Carlson said. “Off the tee, I need to get my dispersion narrower. That’s mainly working on eliminating one side of the golf course off the tee.
“If I can eliminate one side of the course, hitting it left and having it drift back right, that’s what I’m hoping for. Otherwise, my irons are doing well.”
If Carlson’s game rounds into shape, he could be the fourth three-time winner of the event.
Larry Valentini, who was five titles, Dick Claveau and Peter Klass are the three golfers to win three titles.
“I’m absolutely looking forward to it,” Carlson said. “Two-time winner sounds better than once, and three times sounds all that much better. You need the bounces to go year way. For the past two years, they all have.
“These guys are good players. We’ll see how long I can keep it going.”
