HIBBING — No matter what happened, there was going to be a first-time winner of the Joe Berklich Senior Women’s Last Chance Bonspiel.
The Jeriann Gherardi Rink was taking on the Jo Ann Matthews Rink in the main-event title match, and it would be Gherardi coming away with a 6-1 victory over Matthews at the Hibbing Curling Club Tuesday.
Gherardi was curling with Debbie Shapiro, Kathy Bottoms and Melissa Versich.
“That’s not my regular team,” Gherardi said. “We struggled in our first two games. We did win, but we struggled. We pulled it off. We didn’t curl well. There were a lot of missed shots.
“We played some good teams, but we managed to pull it off.”
According to Gherardi, they were down by two coming home Monday, and some how, some way, they pulled it out.
“We ended up laying three,” Gherardi said. “In our second game, we played a strong team from St. Paul. I didn’t expect to win. I had no expectations of winning. We pulled it off.
“It was tied coming home, and I didn’t have to throw my last rock.”
Against Matthews, Gherardi had a 2-0 lead heading into the third end.
That’s when Matthews had a chance to get things even, or take a lead.
“We were in the event through the third end, and I missed a takeout,” Matthews said. “Had I gotten a takeout, I would have had four. That would have turned the whole game around.
“I was a little bit light on it, and it curled more than I expected. Instead of getting four, we got one.”
It hurt even more when Gherardi scored four in the fourth end to take a 6-1 lead.
“They did miss some shots,” Gherardi said. “We had three in there, and I had the last stone. I got my last stone in there to get four. They could have laid four in the third end, but they missed a shot. They got one, but they could have taken the lead.”
That third end changed the complexion of the whole match.
“I was devastated that I missed that shot after I made a double takeout to be shot No. 1,” Matthews said. “We could have laid four if I got my second shot. (In the fourth end), the problem I had with that was there were too many rocks up front.
“I couldn’t clear anything out to get in there to get a shot. It was devastating, first that I missed my shot, then they got four. In the fifth end, they had three in there and everything was up in the front. There was no way we could get back in there.”
The loss didn’t dampen the spirits of Matthews, however.
“It was good because Monday, we played a team from St. Paul, which was a team they expected to win this,” Matthews said. “We beat them. We all curled well Monday. We struggled today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.