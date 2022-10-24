VIRGINIA — The Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club is looking to make some renovations to the club lobby and is seeking the help of tennis alumni to make it happen.
“We are currently looking to update the lobby area to make it more appealing to host regional tennis and pickleball tournaments, along with hosting college matches and, of course, our local high school girls’ and boys’ varsity and junior varsity tennis seasons,” the club said recently in a release.”
Granted a limited budget by the city of Virginia the club are asking alumni, current and former tennis families as well as any community members for help in raising funds. The club is seeking around $45,000 in order to re-carpet the lobby area; add countertops and/or benches with barstools sp players have a place to eat, do homework, study and charge their phones or computers; create a small, enclosed office area to increase the patron-useable floorspace in the lobby; and add electrical outlets to the court area and lobby in order to better manage cord usage throughout the facility.
The club so far has raised around $9,600 thanks to a $5,000 donation from Diane and Paul Frierichs as well as from generous donations from the pickleball players. The club would like to raise the rest of the funds through local tennis families. There has also been a $5,000 donation made by an anonymous family that the family would like to match.
All donations will be put towards the renovation project and will not leave the project. Teh tennis board must approve all expenditures to make sure the funds are used in the most efficient way possible.
Citing the strong tennis tradition in Virginia, Eveleth and Gilbert, the club hopes those communities can help continue and foster the strong love of the sport in the area.
“As history has proven, the Virginia, Eveleth and Gilbert high school tennis programs have been very successful over the years, and many of the former players on these teams have gone on to be successful in their personal and professional lives. With this project, we are hoping that the former players and their families can remember the fun and excitement of their playing days and are now willing to give back to those programs with a financial contribution, no matter how small.”
