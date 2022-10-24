VIRGINIA — The Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club is looking to make some renovations to the club lobby and is seeking the help of tennis alumni to make it happen.

“We are currently looking to update the lobby area to make it more appealing to host regional tennis and pickleball tournaments, along with hosting college matches and, of course, our local high school girls’ and boys’ varsity and junior varsity tennis seasons,” the club said recently in a release.”

