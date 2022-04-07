HIBBING — Curling has taken John Shuster around the world, whether it be in the World Championships or Olympics, but his humble beginnings were right here in the Northland.
Shuster learned the sport from his father, Tom, curling in Chisholm and Hibbing, in leagues and in the Last Chance Bonspiel.
Shuster, who last curled in the Last Chance in 2014, is making his return to the 66th annual event this year with his Olympic team consisting of Chris Plys, Colin Hufman and John Landsteiner. Matt Hamilton had a previous commitment and couldn’t make it to Hibbing.
Shuster has fond memories of the event that he first took part in when he was 13- or 14-years-old, on his father’s team.
He started throwing last rocks just by coincidence.
“I was playing lead or second, and we lost our first three games,” Shuster said. “My dad wasn’t playing well, so he asked the other guys, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about having John throw last rocks.’ At that point, I may have still been playing basketball.
“I threw last rocks, and we won four games in a row. We made it to the money game.”
Along the way, the Shuster team beat Ron Gervais, who was curling with his Senior National team.
“That was one of those times where I was playing against adults,” Shuster said. “That was one of the first times when I realized that I could be competitive in curling more so than just filling in as a lead with my dad.
“Starting the year after that, I started playing in a league with my dad, throwing last rocks.”
Shuster learned a lot about the sport from his father.
“My dad has always been a strategy curler,” Shuster said. “He’s a competitive guy, so if you missed last shots, he wasn’t happy about it. That prepared me for skipping down the road.
“If I let him, he would still tell me the things he thought I was doing wrong. He learned a lot about the competitive part of the game, and now, he understands a lot more of what I do. I still think he’s up there scratching his head a few times about the shots I’m calling.”
Upon his return to the curling club and memorial arena, the memories of those two places came flooding back.
“This is an event that every-single year, I pencil it into my calendar,” Shuster said. “When it’s been possible to play here, I play because I love it. Even seeing the pictures in the building I get chills, and it’s more than just the curling.
“I remember watching Chisholm playing district and regional basketball games here. I was here when Elk River played Hibbing in hockey. We were driving by and we popped in for the third period and saw that epic game. It’s home. The Hibbing and Chisholm Curling Clubs will always be home.”
When Shuster hasn’t been able to play, he always finds a way to keep track of the event.
“I’m always on their Facebook page, or talking with people who are playing in it to see how it’s going,” Shuster said. “It’s something I miss. It’s a bummer that they always overlap because this is one of my favorite events to play in.”
And, more importantly, Shuster loves being a part of the festivities.
“It’s the people,” Shuster said. “I’ve been in the building for an hour, and I love being around the people. This is going to be fun.”
