EVELETH — Curlers of the highest caliber have once again descended upon the Iron Range this week, with the top 10 men’s and women’s club teams making their way to Curl Mesabi for the 2022 USA Curling Club National Championships.
The field for the men’s tournament includes teams from Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, North Dakota, and Illinois while the women’s field includes teams from Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oregon, New Jersey, and North Dakota.
Those competing that are most local to this area include Team Brian Bergquist out of Superior, Wis. on the men’s side and Team Jamie Kraus out of Duluth on the women’s side.
Pool play for the tournament continues on through Friday with the semifinals, bronze medal match and championship set for Saturday.
Chair of the Curl Mesabi Organizing Committee Craig Doughty describes the tournament as the highest level of play for club curling teams across the country.
“This competition is for bragging rights for the top men’s and women’s club teams across America,” Doughty said. We want to recognize the top men’s and women’s club teams. They’re fighting for the trophy and some medals and there’s no international play or anything further to progress to so this is it. We have teams spanning both coasts and all the way down south in Arizona.”
The event began Sunday with team practices and pool play draws that started on Monday. While the level of competition is high, Doughty says there’s also plenty of fun to be had.
“Obviously the teams that make it this far are very competitive but it’s also nice to see the camaraderie amongst the players. Curlers are a great group of people and every team that’s made it here can be proud of what they’ve accomplished. You see it everywhere with how they joke and laugh with each other. They’re just enjoying each other’s company.”
While it’s not the same level of curling as those you’d see in the Olympics, Doughty says the level of play is still very high while the age range of curlers has spread out somewhat.
“The high-performance curlers that you see in the Olympics are typically pretty young. When Curl Mesabi hosted the mixed doubles Olympic qualifier, there was some razzing of Rich Ruohonen as the oldest competitor at age 50.
“Here with the club championships, we have some curlers as young as in their 20s and I assume some that are in their 60s and everything in between. It’s a larger age span and demonstrates that curling is a sport people can enjoy and be competitive with throughout their lifetime.”
With Curl Mesabi no stranger to hosting high-level events, Doughty says it’s a fun, week-long event that helps cap off the curling season.
“We’re recognized as having one of the nicest facilities for curling in the country. We enjoy hosting these events and it takes a big commitment from our volunteers within the club. It’s always fun to see competitive curling here at such a high level.”
Round robin play will continue throughout the week with draws today at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday there will be draws at 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday’s medal round draws are set from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The event is free of charge with spectators encouraged to come and watch the curling.
More information including results from each draw can be found at usacurling.org/upcoming-events-link/2022-club-national-championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.