EVELETH — After a year off, the Curl Mesabi Classic is returning to the Iron Range beginning today at the Range Recreation Civic Center in Eveleth with both the men’s and women’s fields featuring the teams set to represent Team USA in the upcoming Olympics.
Team Shuster on the men’s side and Team Peterson on the women’s headline the event that gets started at 9 a.m. in Eveleth and runs all weekend long, open to the public.
Event coordinator Phill Drobnick says the 23 teams —13 men’s and 10 women’s — competing in this year’s event are the best in the country with the men’s tournament having some extra incentives to play for.
“All of the top teams are there,” Drobnick said. “We have Team Shuster, defending Olympic champions and the team going back to the Olympics early next year. We have Team Dropkin, who lost in the Olympic Trial finals to Shuster. Then we have Team Ruohonen, Rich Ruohonen who has won the event five or six times now so he’s had a lot of success in Eveleth. He just lost in the mixed doubles Olympic trials final so he’s excited to get ‘his title’ back. That’s what he likes to call it when he’s winning it.
“In addition to competing for the Curl Mesabi Classic title, the top placing team in the men’s division that has not already qualified for the U.S. National Championships will earn a berth there to Iowa in January so there are some stakes for sure for a few of these teams.”
Drobnick says the women’s side is just as competitive with many highly-regarded teams in the field.
“We have the Olympic team in Tabitha Peterson. They’re the current national champions. Cory Christensen is here and she was runner-up at the Olympic trials. Jamie Sinclair has been a top contender at our events over the last eight years and she’s back. Delaney Strouse and the Junior National team will be here. They made a run at trials and are also competing at the championships in January.”
Hosting both of the Olympic men’s and women’s team, Drobnick says this limited international travel caused by Covid has made the Curl Mesabi Classic an important tuneup event heading into the Winter Games.
“Our Olympic teams are playing in this event and then again in the National Championships in January and then it’s on to the Olympics. This is one of the last events they’ll play in before that so until then it’s practice, practice practice.”
With Curl Mesabi back to hosting this event as well as hosting the Mixed Doubles Olympic qualifier earlier this year, Drobnick says the club is fortunate to be back hosting big events.
“Last year we had no ice so we couldn’t have any events so it’s great to be back. We’re really excited to host all the athletes and get them back up here. It’s great to get some of the best curlers in the country showcased right here in our area.
“We get to showcase the curling club and we believe it’s the nicest in the country. We just want to keep showing we can host these top level events that curlers and fans want to attend.”
Drobnick says the curling club’s restaurant and bar will be open all weekend. Play begins today at 9 a.m. with games starting again at 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Quarterfinals began at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with the semifinals and finals beginning on Sunday.
Results for the matches can be found on the Curl Mesabi Facebook page with live scoring updates also found on curlingzone.com.
