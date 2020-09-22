HIBBING — The two-man team of Zach Morehouse and Jeff Cowling combined their efforts to capture the 2020 Fall Classic Two-Person Scramble held Saturday and Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.
Morehouse and Cowling finished the first day of the event with a 10-under-par 62, which left them one stroke off the lead held by Tyler Harvey and Todd Scaia.
On Sunday, the teams found the conditions much tougher due to high winds and slick greens.
Morehouse and Cowling managed to shoot a 6-under 66 on the difficult day, which gave them a three-shot victory over Harvey and Scaia and Pat Iozzo and Ryan Hanegmon.
In the Senior Division, the legendary duo of Bill Kern and Mint Harris won the title.
They shot rounds of 66 and 68. Their 10-under-par score squeaked out a one-shot win over the second-place team of Gary Lutz and Mike Gleiter, who were the first-round leaders with a 64.
Sunday’s low round of the day was turned in by last year’s Senior Division champions Marv Vuicich and Scott Maki. They finished with an 8-under-par 64.
The event drew the largest field ever, with over 200 golfers participating.
Other flight results were as follows:
First Flight — Vuicich and Maki (130); Second flight — Dan Kasner and AJ Kasner (138); Third flight — (tie) Mike McCloud and Tim Rieger, Jay Milbridge and Gary Lane (143); Fourth flight — (tie) Mike Eals and Keiffer Eals, Bill Bussey and Dave Scipioni (140).
Fifth flight — Jon Rice and Bob Zika (145); Sixth flight — Jim Perunovich and Eric Gisalson (144); Seventh flight — Jesse Gilberg and Ty Palokangas (147); Eighth filight — James Bayliss and John Schweiberg (151); Ninth flight — Steve Redmond and John Altobelli (154).
10th flight — Mark Casey and Dan Vuicich (157); 11th flight — Jerry Lawrence and Kyle Lawrence (77), 18 holes.
