HIBBING — The team of Clint Cornell, Jeff Peltier and Chris Curb combined their efforts to win the Summer 3-Person Scramble held Saturday and Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.
Cornell, Peltier and Curb were tied for the lead with the team of Ryan, Jake and Eric Riihinen after Saturday’s first-round action. Both teams fired a 14-under-par 58 on day one.
On Sunday, the Cornell team shot a solid round of 59 under more difficult conditions due to high winds.
They finished three shots ahead of the second-place team consisting of Jeff Cowling, Zach Morehouse and Jared Zezel, who were the defending champions.
The event featured a first-time occurrence with two players recording hole-in-ones over the weekend.
A.J. Kasner aced the 157-yard, par 3 eighth hole on Saturday, and Chris McGauley aced the 144-yard, par 3 15th hole on Sunday.
The tournament marked the second event in a row with a record number of player entries, with over 200 players taking part.
The other flight winners were as follows:
First flight — Dan Kasner, Mark Kasner, A.J. Kasner (122); Second flight — Eric Darbo, Tyler Harvey, Chris Harvey (126); Third flight — Jeff Thune, Mark Thune, Brent Theien; Fourth flight — Bryan Haala, Brian Kivi, Barry Loftis (134).
Fifth flight — Phil VonderHaar, Pat McGowen, Bob Baldrica (140); Sixth flight — Jake Doherty, Marcus Bugliosi, Eric Laliberte (139); Seventh flight — Bob Bolf, John Eaton, Tom Brownell (140); Eighth flight — Wayne Thune, Frank Klein, Terry Bussey (75, 18-hole Sunday score).
