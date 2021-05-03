HIBBING — The team of Clint Cornell and Arie DeGrio shot a two-day total 127 to win the Early Bird 2-Person Scramble held Saturday and Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.
On day one, Cornell and DeGrio shot a 63, which put them in a two-way tie with Jeff Thune and Jeff Cowling.
On day two, Cornell and DeGrio shot a 64 to finish at 17-under-par.
Thune and Cowling finished second, just two shots behind the winners.
Other flight winners were as follows: First flight — Ben Kasner and A.J. Kasner (134); Second flight — Jim Erickson and Tony Berarducci (140); Third flight — Kyle Ernst and Andy Westergren (139); Fourth flight — (tie) Eathan Bayliss and James Bayliss and John Miller and Ron Willianen (147); Fifth flight — Erick Sanborn and Carter Anderson (147); Sixth flight — Tom Moberg and Jim Eliason (151); Seventh flight — (18 holes) Rick Smith and Carter Smith (74).
