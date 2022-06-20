featured Cornell and Cook, Irving and McClure win Spring Classic titles Jun 20, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Submitted Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIBBING — The team of Clint Cornell and Cody Cook combined their efforts to claim the top spot at Spring Classic 2-Person Scramble held Saturday and Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.Cornell and Cook recorded back-to-back 61s to finish seven strokes in front of the field.Tying for second placed with a two-day score of 129 were the teams of Jeff Cowling and Jeff Thune and Mike Swanger and Jared Zezel.In the Senior Division, former champions Marty Irving and Bud McClure fired a 67 and 64 to win by two strokes over last year’s champions Gary Lutz and Mike Gleiter.Other flight winners were as follows:First flight — 1. Mike McLeod-Larry Pjari (133); Second flight — Larry Valentini-Robert Valentini (139); Third flight — Eric Riihinen-Jake Peterson (136); Fourth flight — Terry Fink-Ryan Daley (140; Fifth flight — (tie) Chad Anderson-Mike Easthouse, Chuck Oman-Ken Buckley (146); Sixth flight — John Saccoman-Mike Saccoman (146); Seventh flight — Paul Janssen-Steve Redmond (149); Eighth flight — Joe Kanipes-Andy Kolden (157); Ninth flight (18 holes) — Jim Eliason-Mark Thune (77). Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Mesaba Country Club Clint Cornell Cody Cook Spring Classic Marty Irving Sport Bud Mcclure Champion Team Effort Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tayler Jordan Johnson LeRoy Robert Sausman Jay P. Lehman Sandra L. Novak Terrance K. Clusiau Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
