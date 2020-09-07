HIBBING — Gary Carlson found his swing at just the right time.
The Duluth native and defending champion of the Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational, played his best round of the season to defeat Pat Iozzo 5-and-4 to defend his title Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.
The exact same thing happened last year when Carlson won his first Northwest.
“I played my best round of the year,” Carlson said. “I don’t think I missed a shot, one or two here and there. I came back against Joe (Bollant) earlier, which got me some confidence going into the final match.
“I started hitting good shots. That type of setting suits me. I enjoy it.”
Carlson got 4-up on the front nine, then the closest Iozzo got was 3-down before Carlson put him away on the 14th hole.
“That’s when I settled down and kept hitting good shots,” Carlson said. “That’s all I told myself to do today. I did it. When you get way up like that, that’s what is key. You want to hit good shots.
“Make your opponent birdie, birdie birdie. Force your opponent to do that, I hit good shots.”
Carlson didn’t expect to repeat, especially with how tough the field was.
“Frankly, with the competition and the way I was playing,” Carlson said. “It wasn’t good, but boy did I find it, especially in the second match. That was good for me. Like last year, not good when I got here, but it was great.”
Iozz was disappointed, but he played well all weekend. His putting put him over the top, but it left him during the championship match.
“The first three matches I putted well and played well,” Iozzo said. “Putter was working, then it left me. You fall behind, and you start pressing, gripping the putter too tight. The next thing you know, it’s over.
It comes down to making putts. I didn’t make them in this match. He played well. He didn’t give me but a couple of openings. I took advantage of one opening.’
Greg Blackwood of Bloomington fought back from a 2-down deficit at the turn to beat Bill Graham 1-up on three extra holes for his first Northwest title.
“I’ve been playing in this tournament since 1976, playing with Minty (Harris),” Blackwood said. “I've been out here for most of the years. When I turned 50, I went to the seniors, then I went back to regular and made the championship flight a few times.
“This year, I just turned 65 a few months ago, and a buddy said, ‘You have to play your rookie year. I was fortunate. The guy that won last year, Bob Leaf, is a very good player, but because of COVID he wasn’t able to play.”
Blackwood wasn’t too sure winning was a possibility after the first nine holes.
“I didn’t think I was going to catch him,” Blackwood said. “I got lucky. He played solid. I don’t think he plays that much golf, but playing five days in a row, he kept getting better and better.
“He made a bunch of eight-to-12-foot putts that kept winning holes.”
Blackwood was able to hang in there, plus, he got a little luck.
“I feel lucky,” Blackwood said. “I didn’t think I was going to beat him. When you get 2-down and that far away and not hitting… It was a grind. It’s one of those where you look back and say, ‘I should have made that putt or done this and done that.
“It was fun. When you go three extra holes, 21 holes is a grind.”
