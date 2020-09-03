DULUTH — Last year, when Gary Carlson came into the Northwest Invitational, he wasn’t playing his best golf.
What happened during the four-day event?
Carlson righted his game just enough to win the Senior Championship title.
Fast forward to this season, and Carlson is in the same boat.
Carlson is undergoing a swing change to reinvent his game, and he’s teetering on the brink of getting it down.
Carlson will put that new swing to the test beginning today when the 92nd annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational begins at the Mesaba Country Club.
It might be one year later, but Carlson said he sometimes thinks about that victory, and how this year is resembling his play last season.
“I wasn’t playing well coming into the tournament, and that’s how I feel now,” Carlson said. “It was a special win for me, absolutely.”
Carlson’s biggest issue last year was consistency.
“I was fighting issues off the tee the whole year,” Carlson said. “I was having good rounds and that was fine, but the bad rounds kept creeping in. Last year, it was, ‘What’s going to show up now?’
“When it comes to match play, you go ahead and make the cut and I played well enough to do that. Match play is a whole-different animal. I was still inconsistent throughout my matches, but I kept plugging away.”
Carlson was actually 2-down, but he had a par on No. 17 and a birdie on No. 18 to tie the match. He won on the first extra hole.
“As inconsistent as I was, I was still feeling OK,” Carlson said. “In match play, you can get away with a bad hole here and there.”
This year, Carlson said his game is a work in progress.
“I”m trying to change my swing, and that’s a major fix,” he said. “When I do it right, I’m playing great, but sometimes, those bad
habits creep in and that results in larger numbers.
“I have the ability to play well, however, it can go bad really quick.”
He did say that his game is rounding into shape.
“It’s close,” Carlson said. “It’s kind of exciting when it’s working. The flow of it has to come, and that’s what I’m missing now. It’s a little too mechanical. It’s hit-and-miss.
“When it’s on, it’s great. It’s close to being good. That’s the beauty of these tournaments. You just don’t know.”
Carlson is no stranger to playing well at the event. In 2018, he was the medalist in the regular division, then he lost to eventual champion Dave Carothers.
“I love the course,” Carlson said. “We stay up there. We have fun. They run a great tournament, with all kinds of events. We get immersed in the whole experience.”
Carlson, who plays out of Ridgeview in Duluth, is coming in as the No. 1 seed. He doesn’t have to qualify, so he’ll use the first day of the event to get acclimated to the course.
“I can’t play the practice round (Thursday), so it will be nice for me to refamiliarize myself with the golf course, and not worry so much about a score,” he said. “I’ll play it like it’s my practice round, and that will help come the matches.”
Carlson believes the experience he had last year will help him this year.
“I wasn’t confident with my game, but I felt comfortable enough to let it go,” he said. “I’ll draw upon that, being 2-down with two to go and never give up. I’m coming into this tourney with some good memories.
“That’s going to help me play my game. It should be good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.