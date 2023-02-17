Mesaba Miners
Team W L
L&M Radiator 18 6
Sportsmen’s 16 8
Palmer’s 15 9
Bougalis Const. 14 10
HBC 14 10
Thrivent Financial 13 11
Mr. Nick’s 12 12
Soland’s Painting 11 13
L&L Rentals 9 15
Homer Bar 8 16
Baldi’s Girls 7 17
Knitting Knight 6 18
Latest Results
Sportsmen’s 2, L&L Rentals 2
L&M Radiator 4, Soland’s Painting 0
Mr. Nick’s 4, Hibbing Bowling Center 0
Bougalis Construction 3, Thrivent Financial 1
Homer Bar 3, Baldi’s Girls 1
Palmer’s 4, Knitting Knight 0
Individual High Games
Men: Spokely 213; Timmerman 253, 227; Goerdt 222; Peterson 220; Murray 201; Eliason 208, 209; Eliason 221; Goss 235, 201; Twig 236, 218; Roepke 210; Schmelzer 278, 221, 245; Plese 210; Weinand 216, 218; Christie 204; Bye 222, 200, 204; Speece 257; Larson 228; LeNoie 265; Newman 268, 200, 214; Sistad 232; Goerdt 223; Ranta 224, 259; Ralidak 225, 215, 226; Gustavsson 226, 223, 212; Manner 237, 257
Women: Dale 197, 179; Gangl 179
Individual High Series
Men: Timmerman 656; Peterson 607; Goss 620; Twig 622; Schmelzer 744; Weinand 601; Bye 626; LeNoie 616; Newman 682; Ranta 631; Ralidak 666; Manner 687; Gustavsson 660
Women: Dale 518
Dort’s Commercial
Team W L
Accutax 56 36
Corner Bar 54 38
Rudi’s Pizza 51 41
Mr. Nick’s 49.5 42.5
Tony’s Equipment 48.5 43.5
HBC 40 52
Generations 36 56
Kitzville Body Shop 33 59
Latest Results
Mr. Nick’s 1, Generations 3
Kitzville Body Shop 2, Tony’s Equipment 2
Rudi’s Pizza 0, Accutax 4
Hibbing Bowling Center 0, Corner Bar 4
Individual High Games
Pierce 172; 189; Rodorigo 170; Bergerson 176; Ricke 171
Individual High Series
Pierce 524
Commercial League
Team W L
Homer Bar 112 49
Range Organics 98 63
HBC 96 65
Kitzville Body 91 70
Iron Range Tire 90 71
Range Spine 90 71
Rosie Tippin 5 84 77
Thrivent Financial 68 93
Thirsty Moose 58 103
BYE 18 143
Latest Results
Range Organics 7, Thirsty Moose 0
Kitzville Body Shop 7, Rosie Tippin 5 0
Homer Bar 7, Bye 0
Iron Range Tire 4, Hibbing Bowling Center 3
Thrivent Financial 4, Range Spine 3
Individual High Games
Newman 205; Bye 221, 225, 269; Timmerman 236, 268, 218; Goss 200, 202; Manner 211, 268; Terzich 215, 227, 224; Whitman 223; Fawkes 204, 238, 233; Timmerman 236; Pierce 222; VonderHaar 204; Montgomery 226, 263; Spinelli 201; Nehiba 213; Gustavsson 223, 214; Harjamaki 218, 244; Smart 201; Schmelzer 203, 257; Andrican 214; Johnson 233, 224, 215; Cesari 204, 212; Ralidak 234; Manner 214
Individual High Series
Bye 715; Timmerman 722; Manner 670; Terzich 666; Fawkes 675; Timmerman 617; Montgomery 682; Gustavsson 616; Schmelzer 629; Johnson 672; Ralidak 621; Manner 602
