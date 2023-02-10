bowling GGiombetti Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dort’s CommercialTeam W LAccutax 52 36Rudi’s Pizza 51 37Corner Bar 50 38Mr. Nick’s 48.5 39.5Tony’s Equipment 46.5 41.5HBC 40 48Generations 33 55Kitzville Body Shop 31 57Latest ResultsAccutax 2, Kitzville Body Shop 2Generations 1, Hibbing Bowling Center 3Tony’s Equipment 1, Corner Bar 3Rudi’s Pizza 0, Mr. Nock’s 4Individual High GamesSmith 176; Barnes 188; Schmelzer 204, 201; Stalboerger 189, 183; Pervenanze 179; Hunt 177, 179; Thom 210Individual High SeriesSchmelzer 529; Stalboerger 537; Hunt 513; Thom 500Mesaba MinersTeam W LL&M Radiator 14 6HBC 14 6Sportsmen’s 14 6Thrivent Financial 12 8Palmer’s 11 9Bougalis Const. 11 9Soland’s Painting 11 9Mr. Nick’s 8 12L&L Rentals 7 13Baldi’s Girls 6 14Knitting Knight 6 14Homer Bar 5 15Latest ResultsPalmer’s 4, Soland’s Painting 0Thrivent Financial 3, Baldi’s Girls 1Knitting Knight 3, L&L Rentals 1L&M Radiator 3, Sportsmen’s 1Bougalis Construction 4, Nr. Nick’s 0Hibbing Bowling Center 4, Homer Bar 0Individual High GamesMen: Kanipes 202, 217, 258; Manner 202, 247; Folstad 227; Smart 211; VonderHaar 204; Christie 242, 220, 238; Bye 216, 248; Spokely 224; Maki 227; Eliason 223, 205; Elmquist 258, 214; Goss 216, 202, 208; Speece 213; LeNoie 214; Twig 212, 208; Lemke 214, 201; Schmelzer 209, 203, 247; Newman 206; Timmerman 219; Schafer 222; Plese 223, 22y; Patla 205; VonderHaar 206, 200Women: Manner 213, 203, 175; Pierson 171; Skalsky 189, LaBine 170; Nelson 179, 180Individual High SeriesMen: Kanipes 677; Manner 622; Christie 700; Bye 649; Eliason 618; Elmquist 663; Goss 626; Schmelzer 659; Plese 646Women: Manner 591; Nelson 505.Commercial LeagueTeam W LHomer Bar 105 49HBC 93 61Range Organics 91 63Range Spine 87 67Iron Range Tire 86 68Rosie Tippin 5 84 70Kitzville Body 84 70Thristy Moose 58 96Bye 18 136Latest ResultsRange Spine 7, Hibbing Bowling Center 0Thrivent Financial 5, Kitzville Body Shop 2Rosie Tippin 5 5, Bye 2Homer Bar 5, Thirsty Moose 2Iron Range Tire 5, Range Organics 2Individual High GamesHarjamaki 206; Schmelzer 251, 237, 236; Johnson 202; Schafer 203, 202; Farden 201; Perunovich 223; Manner 245, 236; Basarich 203; Bye 228; Timmerman 204; Goss 221, 234, 230; Manner 212; Siddell 233; Fawkes 234, 237, 255; Gustavsson 234, 226Individual High SeriesSchmelzer 724; Manner 671; Bye 611; Goss 685; Fawkes 726; Gustavsson 643 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Sports Crafts Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now One arrested after double stabbing in Virginia Aaron A. Grahek Amber Rose Lammi Jaylen Kade Coward Former Cook resident Grammy finalist Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
