Mesaba Miners
Team W L
Hibbing Bowling Center 34 18
L&M Radiator 33 19
Bougalis Construction 31 21
Sportsmen’s 30 22
Thrivent Financial 29 23
Palmer’s 27 25
Mr. Nick’s 27 25
Soland’s Painting 27 25
L&L Rentals 22 30
Baldi’s Girls 19 33
Homer Bar 18 34
Knitting Knight 14 38
Latest Results
Thrivent Financial 3, Homer Bar 1
Mr. Nick’s 3, Baldi’s Girls 1
L&L Rentals 3, L&M Radiator 1
Hibbing Bowling Center 3, Bougalis Construction 1
Soland’s Painting 3, Knitting Knight 1
Palmer’s 3, Sportsmen’s 1
Individual High Games
Men: VonderHaar 203; Warmuth 215; Christie 210, 278, 200; Bye 221, 213; Weinand 217; Newman 201; Schafer 206, 236; Geordt 246; Ranta 236; Schmelzer 238, 237, 234; Peterson 212, 207; Eliason 256; Elmquist 202; Goss 201, 223; VonderHaar 237; LeNoie 203, 245; Murray 205; Ralidak 200, 217; Kanipes 227; Gustavsson 211, 201; Manner 202, 215; Maki 212
Women: Roepke 174, 180; Rodorigo 177, 202; Peterson 175, 188; Skalsky 214, 186, 193; Manner 215
Individual High Series
Men: Warmuth 600; Christie 688; Bye 626; Schafer 620; Schmelzer 709; Peterson 614; Eliason 611; Goss 604; LeNoie 606; Manner 610
Women: Roepke 501; Rodorigo 517; Peterson 501; Skalsky 593; Manner 524
Commercial League
Team W L
Homer Bar 136 67
Hibbing Bowling Center 124 79
Range Organics 121 82
Rosie Tippin 5 115 88
Iron Range Tire 112 91
Kitzville Body Shop 110 93
Range Spine 108 95
Thrivent Financial 93 110
Thirsty Moose 74 129
BYE 22 181
Latest Results
Thirsty Moose 7, Iron Range Tire 0
Rosie Tippin 5 7, Hibbing Bowling Center 0
Thrivent Financial 7, BYE 0
Homer Bar 5, Range Organics 2
Range Spine 5, Kitzville Body Shop 2
Individual High Games
Terzich 214, 235; Fawkes 223, 255; Warmuth 209, 214; Ralidak 232, 236; Zuidmulder 258, 206; Manner 265, 200, 217; Bye 202; Timmerman 208, 256, 217; Elmquist 222, 225, 206; Goss 226, 201, 257; Pierce 203; VonderHaar 228; Cesari 237; Parenteau 210; Bayliss 233; Harjamaki 223; Smart 211; Nehiba 220; Nehiba 214; Montgomery 257, 266
Individual High Series
Zuidmulder 642; Manner 682; Timerman 684; Elmquist 653; Goss 684; Cesari 604; Jarjamaki 605; Montgomery 684
Dort’s Commercial
Team W L
Accutax 75 45
Corner Bar 72 48
Rudi’s Pizza 68 52
Mr. Nick’s 66.5 53.5
Tony’s Equipment 62.5 57.5
Generations 48 72
Hibbing Bowling Center 47 73
Kitzville Body Shop 41 79
Latest Results
Accutax 1, Corner Bar 3
Mr. Nick’s 0, Rudi’s Pizza 4
Tony’s Equipment 1, Generations 3
Hibbing Bowling Center 3, Kitzville Body Shop 1
Individual High Games
Tomatz 171; Stalboerger 200, 187; Schloesser 184; Rodorigo 177, 176; Bronniche 194; Haupt 192
Individual High Series
Stalboerger 545; Rodorigo 513; Bronniche 511
