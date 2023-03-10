Dort’s Commercial
Team W L
Accutax 63 41
Corner Bar 62 42
Mr. Nick’s 57.5 46.5
Tony’s Equipment 56.5 47.5
Hibbing Bowling Center 43 61
Generations 40 64
Kitzville Body Shop 34 70
Latest Results
Hibbing Bowling Center 2, Mr. Nick’s 2
Tony’s Equipment 0, Accutax 4
Kitzville Body Shop 0, Corner Bar 4
Rudi’s Pizza 3, Generations 1
Individual High Games
Woldstad 190; Maie 171; Bronniche 191; Pierce 179; Stalboerger 176; Samson 186
Individual High Series
Pierce 503
Commercial
Team W L
Homer Bar 131 51
Hibbing Bowling Center 115 67
Range Organics 112 70
Iron Range Tire 100 82
Kitzville Body Shop 100 82
Range Spine 99 83
Rosie Tippin 5 96 86
Thrivent Financial 77 105
Thirsty Moose 60 112
BYE 20 162
Latest Results
Homer Bar 7, Iron Range Tire 0
Range Spine 7, Thirsty Moose 0
Kitzville Body Shop 5, Bye 2
Rosie Tippin 5 5, Thrivent Financial 2
Hibbing Bowling Center 5, Range Organics 2
Individual High Ganes
Perunovich 211; Zuidmulder 205, 234, 200; Kanipes 253; Terzich 224; Fawkes 219, 235; Warmuth 221, 204; Nehiba 219; Montgomery 225, 216, 218; Nehiba 236; Gustavsson 205, 202; Speece 203; Johnson 213; Rotar 200; Bayliss 201; Harjamaki 221; Smart 217; Bye 203; Timmerman 220; Goss 222, 216; Manner 268; Timmerman 211; Pierce 204; VonderHaar 225, 227
Individual High Series
Zuildmulder 639; Kanipes 632; Fawkes 647; Warmuth 617; Montgomery 659; Goss 632; VonderHaar 632
Mesaba Miners
Team W L
Sportsmen’s 24 12
L&M Radiator 23 13
Hibbing Bowling Center 23 13
Palmer’s 20 16
Bougalis Construction 20 16
Thrivent Financial 17 19
Mr. Nick’s 17 19
Soland’s Painting 17 19
L&L Rentals 16 20
Homer Bar 15 21
Knitting Knight 12 24
Baldi’s Girls 11 25
Latest Results
L&L Rentals 4, Bougalis Construction 0
Homer Bar 3, Soland’s Painting 1
L&M Radiator 3, Mr. Nick’s 1
Sportsmen’s 3, Thrivent Financial 1
Palmer’s 3, Baldi’s Girls 1
Hibbing Bowling Center 4, Knitting Knight 0
Individual High Games
Men: Goerdt 204; Goerdt 205; Peterson 238; Larson 202; LeNoie 212, 216; Schafer 236; Ranta 210, 208; Eliason 223; Goss 245, 216; Timmerman 205, 235; Gustavsson 215, 254, 267; Schmelzer 226, 215; Christie 224; Bye 276; Weinand 201, 219; Ralidak 235; Kanipes 207; Gustavsson 233; Manner 210; VonderHaar 210, 256, 236
Women: Peterson 188; Skalsky 184, 182; Nelson 189, 171; Waddell 171; Manner 217, 204, 174; Kobal 212; LaBine 178
Individual High Series
Men: Peterson 611; LeNoie 615; Goss 633; Timmerman 609; Gustavsson 736; Schmelzer 635; Bye 655; Weinand 614; Gustavsson 607; VonderHaar 702
Women: Skalsky 521; Nelson 529; Manner 595
